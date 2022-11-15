Rafael Nadal’s mission is impossible





The ATP Finals in Turin determine the year-end number. 1 player. Carlos Alcaraz tops the charts and is the favourite, despite not competing in Turin. The young Spaniard is 1000 points ahead of his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who made a losing start on Sunday evening. The third contender, Stefanos Tsitsipas, must win all five ATP Finals encounters to pass a teen and become world champion. 1, which is unlikely. After the opening round loss, Nadal must win his first ATP Finals crown to dethrone Alcaraz and secure his sixth year-end number. 1 honor, a mission impossible as things stand now. Rafa has lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2009, suffering early losses at the US Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals to ruin his chances. Nadal claimed his 22nd major title at Roland Garros and reached the Wimbledon semifinals a few weeks later. Rafael Nadal is 1000 points behind Carlos Alcaraz. Struggling with an abdominal tear, it was Nadal’s last notable result. He struggled with an injury and played just six games in the past four months. The Spaniard made an early exit from the Paris Masters and traveled to Turin for the ATP Finals, hoping to raise his level and gain confidence. Nadal arrived early in Italy and had good practice sessions. Still, he has yet to shift that level into the official games after losing 7-6, 6-1 to Taylor Fritz in the first round-robin clash. The American hit 22 winners and 15 unforced errors, taking advantage of the Spaniard’s nearly 30 unforced errors. Taylor left 12 points on the first shot and never encountered a break point, keeping his backhand safe and attacking to keep the points on his racket. Rafa saved three break points in the opener to reach a tiebreak, doing his best to remain competitive. He ruined that with an early double fault and lost the breaker 7-3 after Fritz’s forehand down the line winner. Nadal squandered a game point in the fourth game of the second set and sprayed a forehand error to fall behind 3-1 and lose ground. The American reinforced the advantage with a score of 15 in game five and seized the fifth break opportunity in the next game after the Spaniard’s double foul for 5-1. Fritz stayed at 15 in game seven to seal the deal in style and get off to a winning start on his ATP Finals debut.

