Cardinals Open Girls’ Hockey Season On The Go | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – Eric Householder has seen rapid development among the girls’ high school hockey coaching ranks over the past 12 months.
Householder opened the 2021-22 campaign in his familiar role as assistant coach of the Fairmont Area, later becoming interim head coach after Ashley Olson stepped down mid-season.
Tonight, the Householder and Cardinals girls hockey lineup headed to Waseca for a Big South Conference game at 7 p.m. and season opener in his new official capacity as head coach.
“It was a bit of a surprising transition and unexpected, but the end result took on a bigger role in the program,” said Householder, whose team plays the home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday night against Austin at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. “Last year I jumped right in after Ashley stepped down, and it was a challenge doing running workouts and coaching every aspect during the games without an assistant.
“It turned out to be a lot of work, but it was fun and rewarding at the same time.”
Fortunately for Householder, Aaron Haycraft and Josh Newville—experienced coaches within the Fairmont Youth Hockey Association’s club hockey system—have joined his coaching staff this season.
“With two assistant coaches I will be able to handle the game on the ice more this season”, said Householder, who led Fairmont Area to an 8-14-2 overall record, including a 2-1 Section 3A quarterfinal win over Windom Area before losing a 5-0 sectional semifinal to powerhouse New Ulm. “Aaron will be leading the varsity defense and that should be a good fit since the two of us played it when we were on the high school team together and have similar mindsets and philosophies.
“Josh will lead the forwards and will be instrumental in coaching the junior varsity.”
With an increase in the number of players signed up to the girls’ prep hockey program, the Cardinals will also have a junior varsity team in 2022-23.
“With 26 players on the roster, we can put together a partial junior varsity schedule for the first time in several years,” said Housekeeper. “If a player isn’t quite ready to play varsity right now, she can build confidence and improve her skills by writing minutes on the junior varsity.
“Now our dilemma as coaches is figuring out how to allocate the players for the limit of four bouts per night.”
Senior captain Hannah Goerndt returns to her center position after scoring six points, with four assists in the last campaign.
“Hannah was a returning captain of the team from last year, and we’ll list two more as the season approaches.” said Housekeeper. “She will center our first line, with Brooklyn Murphy and Bella Larson on the wings.”
Larson takes to the arena ice after finishing second on the Cardinals’ statistical charts with 14 points off a team-best nine assists to go with five goals.
Murphy shared the No. 4 scoring spot at Fairmont Area in her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2021-22, and will look to better her six goals and two helpers as a freshman.
Senior Corene Moeller will fill in where she left off last season – on defense – for the Cardinals.
“Corene was one of our leaders on the blue line last season and we’re looking for that again this year,” said Housekeeper. “She lines up with (junior) Shaye Dietz, who made a lot of minutes last season.
“We also look at (eighth grader) Harper Artz on defense. She can get into the zone quickly, knows how to backcheck and has the speed to catch opponents.
Freshman Lily Truesdell will round out the Cardinals’ varsity defense during the early stages.
Householder will turn to sophomore Abigail Sundeen to make the transition from wing to center to anchor his second line.
“She has really stepped up her game since last season and will try to gain confidence in the new position with more ice time.” said Householder in reference to Sundeen.
Freshman Maia Goerndt and junior Karissa Newville will each return to the arena and flank Sundeen in the wing positions.
Senior Hadley Artz returns between the pipes after posting 339 stops, an .867 save percentage and a 6-6-1 record sharing the netminding duties with Rachel O’Connor, a 2022 graduate of FHS, last season.
According to Householder, sophomore Ilana Moeller will split her time between serving as a backup to Artz at the varsity level and getting the starting point in goal on the junior varsity team in 2022-23.
“The first two weeks of practice are basically getting the edges back and knocking the rust off the skates,” said Housekeeper. “Once we (coaching staff) have selected our lines, we can start working on systems.
“It’s like having a full-time job again, but I just enjoy learning the game and look forward to the challenge.”
