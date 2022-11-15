OPINION: Five standout performers with the ball

By Machel St. Patrick Hewitt (Caribbean Cricket Podcast)

As we approach the semi-finals of the CG United Super 50, the time has come to take a look at the bowlers who have turned heads with their performances.

Dennis Bulli

Keen observers of West Indies cricket will of course know that like his national teammate Sheldon Cottrell, Bulli is a former Jamaica Defense Force soldier. The left arm wrist spinner has made the most of his recall to the Jamaica Scorpions side with his best Super 50 season to date.

12 wickets out of 14 in just four games has seen Bulli propelled himself to the upper echelons of the wicket charts and while some may point to his age, Bulli will turn 36 in March. Numbers don’t lie and his hard work has paid off .

Regular wicket take-offs have put the Scorpions on the verge of the semi-finals and if Bulli continued to thrive it might still put him in the box for wider recognition.

Coffee James

Kofi James may not yet be a household name in the West Indies cricket world, but his performances in the CG United Super 50 will have many noticed. In his hometown of Antigua, his promise has been clear for some time thanks to his performances for the PIC Liberta Blackhawks. Coming from the same cohort as the 2016 U19 World Cup winning side, James has finally made his mark on the regional circuit with this year’s performance.

14 wickets out of 15 with a miserly economy of 4.28 should see the right-arm off-break bowler put his name in the conversation should the West Indies look to expand the pool of opportunities for those with those skills.

Kavem Hodge

It’s a testament to Kavem Hodge that if this was a column in the top five hitters, he’d be on that list too. His five innings with the bat have produced 261 runs at an average of 52, but it’s his all-round ability with the ball that has stood out more.

Of the top performers in the league, Hodges bowling average and economy rate is the best. 10 wickets out of 15 against an economy of 3.67 requires attention and possibly selection.

He has been at the forefront of the West Indies red ball squad for the past two years, but it may be his versatility with the ball that puts him in contention for the white ball line-up.

Most importantly, this isn’t a flash in pan season for Hodge. In the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Super 50, he took double-digit wickets at an average of under 21.

Although the Windward Islands Volcanoes didn’t make it to the semi-finals, that shouldn’t take away from the 29-year-old Dominicans’ season. One that may yet see him rewarded with an international call-up.

Yannic Cariah

The fourth spinner on the list and it is possibly the one most likely to take a spot in the West Indies ODI established in 2023. Being selected for the T20 World Cup in what some quarters considered a shocking move. Cariah has started to justify that call-up with 10 wickets at 21 for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. His right arm leg spin was instrumental in leading T&T to the semi-finals and his economy of 3.96 was perhaps the most impressive aspect highlighting both his control and his piercing bowling.

At 30 years old, Cariah seems determined to make up for lost time and ensure his international career is just getting started.

Shannon Gabriel

The only fast bowler in the top five and perhaps the most pleasant name to see on the list overall. Shannon Gabriel has had a lot of injury trouble over the past two years as his fitness and stamina have been called into question. What has never been in doubt, however, is the effectiveness of a fully fit and firing Gabriel.

This Super 50 has seen him terrorize batters with hostile and accurate bowling. His 10 wickets at 16 apiece will certainly raise the question of whether his top-level experience is the missing ingredient to partner Alzarri Joseph in the West Indies white ball line-up.

Gabriel last played an ODI in the 2019 World Cup, but chances are at age 34 the best way to use him in the future is in the white ball game, especially with the immediacy of a World Cup on the horizon .

Gabriel’s ODI stats are worth noting 25 matches, with 33 wickets out of 34. Certainly, there’s no doubt that relative to experience there isn’t a faster bowler in the region to rival him.

Perhaps this year’s Super 50 has announced the next evolution of Shannon Gabriel in the twilight of his career.