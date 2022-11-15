Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) — Authorities have confirmed that a former Woodland High School student is one of three University of Virginia students killed in a campus shooting Sunday night.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died of his injuries in the shooting, university president Jim Ryan said at a news conference Monday morning.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been taken into custody, authorities said at the press conference. Jones was apprehended off-campus, but campus police gave no further details about the arrest.

The shooting took place on Culbreth Road around 10.30pm on Sunday. Ryan identified Jones as the suspect in the early Monday morning shooting.

The shootings occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip, Ryan said. Three of the victims did not survive.

(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, killed in UVA shooting (UVA Athletics)

He said the other victims were Devin Chandler, a sophomore from Virginia Beach; and DSean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami. All three victims were members of the football team, Ryan said.

READ MORE: UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

Two other students were injured in the shooting and received treatment, Ryan said. One was in critical condition and the other was in good condition as of Monday morning, he said.

UVA officials told reporters the students had been on a class trip to Washington, D.C. to see a play related to the class.

University of Virginia president confirmed a Dorchester County high school football player was one of three students killed in a Sunday night shooting

The families of all the victims had been notified and the school provided assistance.

He announced that the college had lifted its lodging order after a thorough building-by-building survey of the campus.

A Huge Loss: Coaches, friends mourn Davis

Dorchester County School District 4 released a statement Monday afternoon regarding Davis’s death:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our former Wolverine family members, Lavel Davis Jr. Lavel was an outstanding student-athlete in Dorchester County School District 4 who went on to represent his community at the University of Virginia playing Division 1 football. Lavel’s determination to succeed and dedication to the family united those around him and made everyone who met him better because they knew him. Dorchester School District 4 extends our deepest condolences to Lavel’s family, friends, teammates and his community. Please continue to keep the Davis family and the families of the other victims in your thoughts and prayers. This is a huge loss; Lavel’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Woodland High School Wide Receiver Coach and Head Baseball Coach Keith Lowman said Davis would never say no to anyone.

If someone wanted to work with him on something, he would. If you ask him for help, Hey, Lavel, can you help me move those boxes? Yes, got it. He just did everything right and you know, it’s hard when someone like that gets taken, you know, Lowman said. Would miss him. I checked in with him a week ago to see how he was doing and it’s going to be hard not to step up the Virginia game every Saturday and look for him. That was kind of my thing, not just me but other coaches and people around here, that was kind of our routine, looking for Lavel, talking about Lavel on Sunday when we met. It will be tough, but we will get through it. “

Woodland High Schools athletic director Tydles Sibert said he thinks many students should learn from Davis.

He was a kid that many kids in our community looked up to in our schools, he said. What he stood for and believed in is what all children should stand for and believe in.

Mathis Burnette, who was head coach at Woodland High School for five years before becoming athletic director at Stratford High School, said on Twitter Monday morning that there are no words to express the sadness the Woodland community is feeling right now.

Everything about Lavel Davis was first class and the world is a sadder place because he is gone, he tweeted. Prayers for everyone in the Davis family and the Woodland Community.

There are no words to express the sadness the Woodland community is feeling at this time. Everything about Lavel Davis was first class and the world is a sadder place because he is gone. Prayers for everyone in the Davis family and the Woodland Community. — Mathis Burnette (@just_OL_coach) November 14, 2022

Newberry College Tight Ends Coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Lampkin also posted about Davis on Twitter.

Sad, sad news this morning. God took one of His most kind, humble, loving soldiers from the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing of my cousin Lavel Davis Jr. I love you and miss you already, boy. @LDJxllll pic.twitter.com/Sj0cIgPB81 — Coach Sean Lampkin (@Coach_Lampkin) November 14, 2022

Sad, sad news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers from the battlefield last night, the tweet said. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing of my cousin Lavel Davis Jr. I love you and miss you already, boy.

The official University of Virginia football Twitter account posted a video interview with Davis from 2019:

A former wide receiver for Woodland High School, Davis earned all-state honors on 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior and was selected to play in South Carolina’s North-South all-star game. He also played basketball and ran for Woodland High School.

Davis was a junior at UVA, according to the team’s website. In 2020, he played in eight of UVA’s 10 games with seven starts, finishing number two in the nation and number one in the ACC with an average of 25.74 yards per reception, the site said. He did not appear in any matches in 2021 due to injury.

Davis was one of the top candidates in the Lowcountry in 2019 when he made his college pledge at the University of Virginia. Davis said he preferred the Cavaliers over Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Central Florida.

News of the suspects’ arrest came during Monday morning’s press conference

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said warrants obtained against Jones will charge him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony.

Longo was speaking at a press conference when an officer approached and leaned in to give him a message.

We have just received information that the suspect has been taken into custody, he said, pausing for a few seconds. I just need a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief.

UVA Police are looking for Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with the shooting incident that took place on the University of Virginia grounds. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

He said Jones came to the attention of the university’s threat assessment team in the fall of 2022. He said the school’s Student Affairs Office reported receiving information that Jones had made a comment about the possession of a gun against a person not affiliated with the university. However, the person who reported the comment has never seen a gun to the police’s knowledge, adding that the comment was not made in conjunction with any threat.

Jones had also come to the attention of the threat assessment team because he was involved in some sort of hazing investigation, Longo said.

I do not know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know it was eventually closed because of witnesses who refused to cooperate with the trial, he said. But during the threat assessment team’s investigation, we learned of a previous criminal incident involving a concealed weapons violation that took place outside the city of Charlottesville in February 2021. What’s interesting about that case is that he is being asked as a student at the University of Virginia to report and he never did.

The university, Longo said, charged appropriate administrative fees but said the case was still pending.

Longo said that to his knowledge, the university police had no contact with Jones, but said that agency was one of many on the threat assessment team.

Longo said he wanted the public to hear that from him in the interest of transparency.

Ryan said Jones was still a student, but as far as he knew he hadn’t been on the football team for a year. Jones was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

Multiple law enforcement agencies said they were coordinating to find and arrest Jones early Monday morning before news of his arrest broke.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said officers came to campus to assist with the investigation.

Classes for Monday have been cancelled. Nearby school districts have also canceled classes.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has released a statement expressing his thoughts and prayers for the UVA community.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.