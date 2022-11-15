The most beautiful hotel tennis courts in the world – hotels above par





Tennis is more popular than ever thanks to superstars like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. In 2021, 22.6 million Americans picked up a racket, an increase of 27.9 percent from 2019. For travelers looking to continue their game while on vacation, hotel tennis courts around the world offer incredible views. From Italy to Tanzania, here are eight we love. 5 Stars | Website | Locarno airport 90| 2 swimming pools; On the beach; Spa | 5 Villa Monastero; Villa Fogazzaro; Villa Carlotta Grand doesn’t begin to describe this palace on Lake Como. Within the flora-filled park is a red clay tennis court with fantastic views of the star-studded lake and verdant mountains. The court comes complete with floodlighting for a pre-dinner game or early morning workout. If you want to work on your service, an instructor can be booked in advance. 4 Stars | Website | Nassau International Airport 10 | 1 swimming pool; Private beach; Free Wi-Fi | 1 Andros Island; Small beach; sunset beach As a honeymoon destination for tennis legend Serena Williams, you can rest assured that the tennis here is in order. Tennis fanatics flock to this small tennis court on the island where the world’s greatest athlete practiced her topspin every day. When she wasn’t on the field with her trainer, she stayed in the ultra-plush Magnolia Villa. 5 Stars | Website | Nadi International Airport 32 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; On the beach | 1 vomo; Beachcomber Island; Treasure Island Located in the remote Mamanuca group of islands, this private island of Fiji has more than three miles of beach, a jungle spa and a synthetic turf tennis court. Guests can use the rackets and balls for free whenever they want. After a few sets, head to the Kui Spa for a deep tissue or tension-relieving back massage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa 5 Stars | Website | San Diego Intl. Airport 49 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Rod | 2 Torrey Pines Golf Course; La Jolla Bay; Del Mar City Beach This Relais & Chteaux property in Rancho Santa Fe, California is a tennis lover’s dream. Known as the number 1 tennis resort in California, they boast a whopping 13 Plexipave championship courts, three red clay courts, and four pickleball courts. There are also hands-on tennis pros to coach tennis players of all ages. 5 Stars | Website | Airport Nice Côte d’Azur 118| 1 swimming pool; Spa; Hot Tub | 1 Muse Picasso; the Sainte Marguerite; Garoupe beach Dating back to 1870, this stately chateau is the jewel of the French Riviera. Open from April to October; this seaside escape has five red clay tennis courts to play volleyball with your partner or a certified tennis coach that can be booked. Its location under towering Aleppo pines and olive trees makes it a peaceful and private place to play. 5 Stars | Website | Naples Intl. Airport 57 | 1 swimming pool; On the beach; Fitness Center | 2 Amalfi Beach; Amalfi Cathedral; Corso Italy This clifftop hotel in the ultra-chic Italian town of Positano welcomes travelers from August to October. Down a series of stone steps leading down to the ocean is the beautiful regular sized tennis court. Located next to the pebble beach, this tennis court is one of the most beautiful places for a game on the Mediterranean. 5 Stars | Website | Seronera airstrip 10 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Hot Tub | 1 Serengeti National Park; said sand reserve; Singita Kruger National Park Grab your rackets for a game of tennis with beautiful views of the savannah. Travelers in this African oasis can play a game while zebras and elephants graze in the background. Beware, the sun shines hot here, but the pool at Singita Sasakwas is ideal for a dip after tennis. 5 Stars | Website | Velana International Airport 87| 1 swimming pool; Private beach; Spa | 5 Kagi; Olhuhali; Gaafaru This blue clay court is just steps away from the electric blues of the Indian Ocean. At Jumeirah Maldives, guests can hit balls next to the beach, where white Miami-style overwater villas distract in the distance. And in the evening the tennis court has floodlights for play when the hot sun has set. In addition, social tennis games for adults and children are scheduled every week. But if you prefer to be taught by a pro, you can do that too. Other articles you might like:

