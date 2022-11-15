Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls crash, bang of semi-impacting team bus in Indiana. We all stayed together and prayed

Colin McGrath rested on his friend’s shoulder Saturday night on the bus of the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team after a tournament in Indiana.

All of a sudden I hear a crash, a bang and I passed out, said McGrath, a player on the school’s junior varsity Wolfpack team.

Colin McGrath, right, a player on the St. Ignatius Wolfpack junior varsity hockey team, outside his school on Monday after he and 15 other players were injured when a semi plowed into their Indiana team’s bus. Warsaw Police (left), Dave Struett/Sun-Times

A truck had crashed into their bus as the team returned to a hotel after dinner in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend.

McGrath woke up on top of his friend; broken glass was everywhere.

I picked up my friend and a pedestrian came and opened the emergency door for us, he said. After that it was just walking, freaking out, just getting out and figuring out what was going on and getting everyone to safety.

McGrath was in the back of the bus, near where the truck hit him.

If I had been a row back, it would have been much worse, he said.

Sixteen students were injured and three of them were taken to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital in a very critical condition, police said.

McGrath suffered a dislocated shoulder and swollen jaw, he said. His left arm was in a sling when he returned to class Monday morning wearing his Wolfpack hockey jersey.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. The school’s junior varsity hockey team had competed in a tournament at Culver Military Academy.

The scene of a bus accident involving St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players and a semi driver in Warsaw, Indiana. The bus was carrying 23 students and two coaches.

Police say the truck driver ran a red light and crashed into a bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches.

One of the seriously injured students was released from hospital on Sunday evening, school spokeswoman Kristyn Hartman said on Monday. Two other students were expected to remain hospitalized for another three to five days, she said.

Ten others on the bus were unharmed, police said. All were taken by another school bus to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, where officers notified relatives, police said. The students are 14 to 17 years old.

The seriously injured players will need more surgeries for internal injuries, McGrath said.

McGrath said he was eager to leave the hospital and reunite with his team.

I didn’t want to be there because I wanted to be with my teammates. We all stayed together and prayed, he said.

Members of the team have visited the hospitalized players, he said. The whole team plans to visit them again sometime this week, McGrath said.

Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, is facing felony charges of causing grievous bodily harm while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, police said.

According to school officials, the students were returning from dinner when the accident happened. The bus driver turned left on US 30 when the semi-driver ran a red light and crashed into the back of the bus, causing the bus to flip on its side, police said.

The semi-driver continued west and was apprehended less than a mile away after driving off the road into a ditch, police said. Police officers on the scene picked up a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on him and in the semi’s cabin, according to police.

Police said they were already responding to calls reporting a semi-driver veering into lanes and speeding before alerting them that the driver had crashed into the school bus.

The driver, Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, police said.

Elizabeth Kaveny, a St. Ignatius parent, board member and personal injury attorney has offered free legal advice to all families affected by the crash. Kaveny has worked on a number of high-profile traffic accident cases and serves on the state Senate’s Move Over Task Force.

St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players will attend an afternoon mass Monday at the Church of the Holy Family for 16 team members injured in a traffic accident in Indiana.

I never had [a case] as horrific as this, where a drunk driver drove a semi and crashed into a school bus, Kaveny said. This is about as bad as it gets.

Those involved in the crash are still in initial shock, Kaveny said.

These kids are between the ages of 14 and 17, so most of them haven’t even been behind the wheel, let alone been in an accident, Kaveny said. I think the families just huddle together really close and try to make sure the boys are okay.

Kavany said she hopes to help the families guide the criminal case and any subsequent civil proceedings. On a larger scale, Kavany said she hopes this case can help spark some changes in the trucking industry.

These are literally deadly weapons traveling the highways, Kavany said. I hope one thing that comes out of this is tougher rules and tougher penalties.

Players and their parents gathered off campus Sunday night with school leaders in what turned out to be a cathartic moment, St. Ignatius president John Chandler said.

I think the reality and seriousness of what happened is just beginning to sink in. I felt it almost looked like a mass hospital field, with so many people in braces and bandages, he said.

After Mass, Moses Rodgers, a varsity hockey player, said, “We’re just keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers as much as we can to support them.

But it was just to show the grace of God that this wasn’t worse than it was, he said.

The team has received messages of support from Rome, Cardinal Blase Cupich and Reverend Karl Kiser, Provincial of the US Midwest Province of Jesuits.

In an email to parents on Sunday, the school said it was pleased to share that the coaches were able to speak to all three students who remain in the hospital. They say they were encouraged when they heard the young men ask about their brothers on the team.

Hockey director and varsity head coach Spencer Montgomery thanked the police and emergency services for responding.

They were on time, organized and put our boys’ health first, he said.

On Monday afternoon, the Saint Ignatius community gathered for a mass for the hockey team at the Church of the Holy Family.

Jane Delaney, an English teacher at St. Ignatius, said the service was beautiful and added that all the hockey players sat together, and some went upstairs to read passages during mass.

This is what we do, we come together and we celebrate who people are and we pray for them, for their healing, Delaney said. This is what St. Ignatius is all about. We show up.

Frowene Rodgers, mother of Moses Rodgers, who plays on the school’s varsity hockey team, said there was a real sense of family at the church.

I think because it’s such a close-knit family, it’s just great to be amongst each other and support each other. Rodgers said. It is a very grateful feeling of support. A great community of support.

Moses Rodgers said he got updates from friends after the accident. He described the past few days as very hectic.

We all really supported each other and just kept everyone in our thoughts and prayers as much as possible to support them, he said.

Delaney said her students handled the situation as best they could. They are sad, some are afraid. I mean, they’re teenagers, it’s scary to have hurt someone so young.

Mass was said Monday at the Church of the Holy Family for the members of the hockey team injured in a crash on US 30 in Indiana. Two seriously injured students remain in hospital.

She said she made time for students to pray in class and encouraged them to talk about their fears. The school said students would be provided with guidance.

Annie Gilligan, a sophomore at St. Ignatius, said the feeling around the school on Monday was gloomy, but there was also a lot of support. Students signed posters and team flags for the hockey team.

She said she has lessons with some players from the JV hockey team and it was annoying not to see her classmates at school on Monday. It was sad, but I hope they are recovering at home. Emotionally too, because that was very traumatic.