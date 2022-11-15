T20 leagues the reason for West Indies cricket’s demise: Shivnarine Chanderpaul | cricket.a

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Source: Twitter)

After an early humiliating exit from the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the West Indies were heavily criticized by several cricket pundits and even their own board. Now, Caribbean legend and ICC Hall of Famer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has come to express his views on the matter.

According to Chanderpaul, the two-time T20 champions have fallen behind as T20 leagues played around the world affect their cricket. He said his side played for “pride” rather than financial gain.

Today, however, the situation is not the same as most T20 specialists’ income comes from leagues rather than international cricket. His caution was reflected in the words that players are going all in for a big paycheck.

“We all played for more than money, we played for pride,

“There are many prime ministers [T20] competitions around the world. West Indies cricket isn’t what these guys depend on these days so I don’t think they’re that keen. They can go play elsewhere and not focus on representing the West Indies,

“Whatever happens, the boys are happy to earn as much as they can while their cricket career lasts.”

The West Indies will be featured in a two-match test series in Australia from this month.

Also Read: Players Can Release Chennai Super Kings Before Mini Auction