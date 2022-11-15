Sports
T20 leagues the reason for West Indies cricket’s demise: Shivnarine Chanderpaul | cricket.a
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Source: Twitter)
After an early humiliating exit from the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the West Indies were heavily criticized by several cricket pundits and even their own board. Now, Caribbean legend and ICC Hall of Famer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has come to express his views on the matter.
According to Chanderpaul, the two-time T20 champions have fallen behind as T20 leagues played around the world affect their cricket. He said his side played for “pride” rather than financial gain.
Today, however, the situation is not the same as most T20 specialists’ income comes from leagues rather than international cricket. His caution was reflected in the words that players are going all in for a big paycheck.
“We all played for more than money, we played for pride,
“There are many prime ministers [T20] competitions around the world. West Indies cricket isn’t what these guys depend on these days so I don’t think they’re that keen. They can go play elsewhere and not focus on representing the West Indies,
“Whatever happens, the boys are happy to earn as much as they can while their cricket career lasts.”
The West Indies will be featured in a two-match test series in Australia from this month.
Also Read: Players Can Release Chennai Super Kings Before Mini Auction
|
Sources
2/ https://cricket.one/news/news-details/637323d84737919e242635eb/t20-leagues-the-reason-for-downfall-of-west-indies-cricket-shivnarine-chanderpaul
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- T20 leagues the reason for West Indies cricket’s demise: Shivnarine Chanderpaul | cricket.a
- Cooper named PNC Achievers Student Athlete of the Week
- G20 Summit – Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- John King has shattered Katie Hobbs’ predicted victory in the Arizona governor’s race
- HEAD Summit USA Indoor Table Tennis Table, Competition Grade Net, Easy 10 Minute Setup – Great Bargains In The USA
- Erdogan, Aliyev to visit Turkmenistan to discuss gas route
- Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls crash, bang of semi-impacting team bus in Indiana. We all stayed together and prayed
- Indonesian President Widodo urges world leaders to follow UN charter as G20 summit begins in Bali
- PML-N attacks Imran Khan for ‘U-turn’ conspiracy rhetoric
- The most beautiful hotel tennis courts in the world – hotels above par
- Prime Minister Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Bali as he arrives for G20; LOOK
- Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody