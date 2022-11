Islanders Gameday News: Early start in Ottawa

The New York Islanders will begin a four-game road trip tonight, this afternoon actually, in Ottawa, where they’ll keep fans of the Senators in the building afterwards to see Daniel Alfredsson’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction. This is a real road trip, not one of those Philly and the Garden dealing with the odd complication of two border crossings. The Isles start in the Canadian capital, head south to Nashville and Dallas, then cross the border again to face the Leafs in a week starting tonight. Remember tonight is an early, EARLY start for a non-holiday Monday. Leave your selection of First Islanders targets here before 5:30 PM. Islanders News The @HockeyHallFame induction ceremony is Monday evening. Old Senators Captain Daniel Alfredsson is part of the class. So the game has been moved forward and Sens fans can watch the ceremony on the video board after the game. https://t.co/CJhmTQBemI Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) November 14, 2022 Tonight’s preview: the road trip begins in Ottawa. [Isles]

Not that they favor this habit of falling behind and demanding comebacks, but the Isles are 5-6-0 when the opposing team scores first. [Newsday]

The slow start trend is a caveat to their success during the first month. [AM NY]

After a slow start, Brock Nelson leads the team offensively. [Post]

Mavens Memories: Stan Fischler remembers Wade Dubilewicz’s unexpected ride to the playoffs, including an epic shootout pokecheck (or two). [Isles]

(Yesterday) day in Isles history: humiliating the Rangers in the double chili game. [Isles]

In the Hall of Fame game, Roberto Luongo played forward… and Cory Schneider made the trip to get into the net. [NHL] Elsewhere Sunday NHL Scores include the leaflets fall to the stars, 5-1, and the Rangers send those pesky Coyotes into line. The Senators broke their seven-game skid, but are dealt another blow: Thomas Chabot is expected to be out for at least a week due to a concussion. [Sportsnet | TSN]

Debating players who are not currently in the hall. Somehow Pierre Turgeon is still there. [NHL]

Blake Coleman has received a maximum fine for staggering, which is against the rules. [NHL]

Several competition notes, including several on the evolution of Hall of Fame inductee Roberto Luongo’s off-ice persona. [Athletic]

It’s just bad in Vancouver. Somehow they are at a worse pace than last year. [Sportsnet] Canucks are currently in WCW’s dying days. Still making some money. People still follow the brand. People still defend it because it’s all they know. But the product sucks. It’s dead. We just watched it slowly die every season. Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) November 14, 2022

