Sports
When sports become stress, how cricket plays with Kashmir
After the game, Dr. Yasir said, we see most of the patients, especially young people, with chest heaviness, stress and other conditions.
A Kashmiri cricket fans Lal Chowk stunt recently ended on a summons before a regrettable statement highlighted the underlying stress.
But the dramatic twists and turns in the recently concluded T20 World Cup only created the classic commentary and a living room commotion in Kashmir.
However, this sports spirit again came at the expense of necessity.
Mumtaza gets anxious every time there is a cricket match between India and Pakistan. Her husband’s unyielding support for a particular team keeps her on edge.
As a heart patient, her husband develops hypertension. I’m trying to calm him down, Mumtaza said. I keep telling him this is just a cricket match, but when his team loses, he thinks he’s lost everything. He doesn’t eat for the entire game and gets very aggressive.
Mumtaza’s husband, a father of two, survived a heart attack in 2010. Doctors then clearly advised her not to tell him bad news. But then, she says, those cricket matches only come to torment me.”
The tense cricket fans often abuse players and get into heated arguments online. Even the commentators are advising people during the exciting match that this match is not for the faint of heart.” And yet, Mumtaza wonders, people are still watching it.
A number of cricket matches have turned out to be blood-curdling matches lately. These high-octane games only added to the stress in the region where the cricket craze and mental distress is rampant.
Several studies conducted from time to time have shown the prevalence of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder among the population of Kashmir.
According to a survey by the international humanitarian organization Mdecins Sans Frontires or Doctors Without Borders (MSF), more than 45 percent of the population of Kashmir suffers from mental health problems.
The clinical attendance of this ailing group is increasing during the high-tension cricket matches, Dr. Yasir Rather, a well-known psychiatrist and professor at the Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar. Kashmir observer. “The real problem is a mindset. If people don’t take these competitions seriously, they can certainly save themselves from going hyper.
But as of now, there may not be many cricket-related clinical cases, said Dr. Masood Maqbool, a clinical psychologist at IMHANS, but it still can’t rule out the problem.
Such patients should avoid watching the game by only checking the scores after 20 or 30 minutes, the medico advised. They can even watch the highlights of the match later to avoid stress.
Obviously, if the predominance of emotions during a game is unchecked, the stress level will be high, said Dr. Abdul Majid, HOD at Department of Psychiatry, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina.
Once you’re under stress, you release catecholamine, Dr. Majid said.
We call it sympathetic hormone because it can increase your heart rate and breathing and put a lot of effort/stress on your heart. At that time, neurotransmitters in the brain can become disrupted by the stress.
As stress levels are already high in the Kashmiri population, mental health experts warn, the cricket matches will only exacerbate their underlying psychological problems, such as panic attacks.
After the game, Dr. Yasir continued, we see most of the patients, especially young people, with chest heaviness, stress and other conditions.
Another psychiatrist told Kashmir observer that he has seen at least 10 such patients during the recent T20 World Cup.
People relate a simple cricket match to a bigger problem and become so stressful and anxious, he said. This is not a good sign. People should treat a cricket match as a game and enjoy it, rather than making it a matter of life or death.
But the social media posts show just how much people take a cricket match to heart.
On November 11, 2021, a man from Budgam, a man from Central Kashmir, reportedly died of a heart attack after Pakistan lost to Australia in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai.
But as law enforcement agencies have now embargoed the green support, scholar Shameem Nazir warns against sending the wrong message over social media or on the ground.
People will imitate such a message, the sociology scholar said. Watching a cricket match from a different perspective should be discarded. Cricket should be treated like cricket.
Even after defeating the other side, the players comfort and encourage other players.
That should be our approach, Dr Majid said. The adults should instill the same feelings in the children. If you associate or connect it with anything else, the game will become a problem and will eat up your sanity.
