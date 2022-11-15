Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in a shooting: It affected our building

Syracuse, NY Dino Babers opened his weekly news conference on Monday about the shooting that killed three Virginia football players late Sunday night.

Syracuse’s soccer head coach has two assistant coaches on his staff who coached at Virginia, and the Cavaliers played the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this season.

Babers said offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck fielded calls earlier Monday morning as more information about the shooting and victims emerged.

That’s something that affects everyone. It affected our building, Babers said. We have coaches who know those players and they handled phone calls and things like that. It’s an unsettling time, and once again brings us back to what really matters: family and football and putting those things in perspective. It’s a big thing for us.

Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed during a morning press conference that linebacker DSean Perry, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and wide receiver Devin Chandler were killed in a Sunday shooting on the UVA campus.

Two other students were injured but have not been identified. Ryan said one is in good condition and the other is in critical condition at a local hospital. The students returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, DC, on a charter bus. The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.

Anae and Beck spent six seasons together in Virginia before joining Orange in January.

Babers spoke about the connection coaches and their families make with players, and the difficult conversations they now have to have with their children about the loss of these athletes. He spoke of traditions within the SU program, such as Thanksgiving dinners at coaches’ homes and Halloween trick-or-treating, which create bonds between coaches’ families and players.

Beck has three elementary-aged children. Anae also has three children who are older.

It goes much deeper than what it looks like on the surface when you talk about such a tragedy that happens so close to home which is very sad but also when you have people who really touched this who were really on the ground Babers said. It’s something emotional.

Syracuse hosted Virginia earlier this season in a game that narrowly ended before the Orange emerged victorious 22-20. Davis caught a 4-yard touchdown in the game.

Babers said that while football is competitive in nature, love is transferred between players and coaches when they shake hands after the game.

The shooting echoed in the sports world on Monday, with programs, coaches and professional athletes across the country offering their condolences.

All classes in Virginia on Monday were canceled and the Cavaliers vs. Northern Iowa men’s basketball game scheduled for 8 p.m. was canceled.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips issued a statement around noon via the conference’s Twitter account.

There are simply no words that can fully express our collective pain over their devastating and senseless loss, Phillips said. …the ACC family supports all members of the Cavalier family, and we will do what is asked of us in the coming days and weeks. Our focus is on the young men and women affected by this tragedy.

Former Virginia football walk-on Christopher Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a crime, police officials said.

