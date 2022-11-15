Go to university or become a tennis pro? Make an informed decision

Go to university or become a tennis pro? How to make an informed decision

Colleges have a broader purpose than just teaching. They also have a transformative effect by creating an environment where people can develop as people, learn new skills and have fun.

A college degree will make it much easier to find employment once a tennis career is over, whether or not the player is able to turn pro and achieve success. A bachelor’s degree is more useful than you might think. Bachelor’s degree holders earn an average of $31,900 more than high school diploma holders.

Below we discuss some of the best programs for professional players so that you can make an informed choice when choosing an institution. However, it can be a challenge to combine both an extensive sports education and your studies. What to do in this case?

The best colleges for professional tennis players

1. University of Florida

The University of Florida women’s tennis team is one of the most successful in NCAA history, winning 6 team titles. In addition, they were unstoppable in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), with an astonishing 25 titles. Famous alumni include Dawn Buth, Nicole Arendt, Lauren Embree, Lisa Raymond, Jill Hetherington, and Shaun Stafford.

2. Ohio State University

The Big Ten (B1G) League is the longest Division I collegiate sports conference in the world, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have competed in it for nearly a century. There have been several Big Ten title and NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament appearances for the Buckeyes in the 1900s. Devin Mullings, Aris Franklin, and Ernie Fernandez are just a few of this institution’s notable graduates.

3. Stanford

With an unprecedented 17 national team titles, the Stanford Cardinals have left an indelible mark on leagues both inside and outside the NCAA. Patty Fendick-McCain, Julie Heldman, Julia Anthony, Barbara Jordan, and Meredith McGrath are just a few of the talented women who graduated from Stanford.

4. University of Southern California

The USC Trojans have a better record than any other team in history of winning the NCAA Championship. The Trojans have won numerous national championships in a row. Stan Smith, Dennis Ralston, Raul Ramirez, Steve Johnson, and Bob Lutz are just a few of the UCS alumni recognized in the ITA Hall of Fame.

5. Clemson University

Since the end of their inaugural season ranked ninth in the US, the Clemson Tigers have won nine Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) titles and several NCAA Tournaments. Ani Mijacika, Julie Coin, and Gigi Fernandez are just a few of the well-known graduates placed in the school’s Hall of Fame.

6. University of Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tides have made it to the national semifinals multiple times since playing on one of the best tennis courts in the country. Their success extends to the NCAA tournament, where they have competed regularly and even made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Many famous people, such as Robin Stephenson, Marouscha van Dijk, Titia Wilmink and Mary Anne McFarlane, attended this university.

7. University of California, Los Angeles

In addition to their 16 national titles and other PAC-10 wins, the UCLA Bruins are the only collegiate men’s tennis team to appear in every NCAA tournament. Herbert Flam, Jeff Borowiak, Arthur Ashe and Jimmy Connors are just a few of the many UCLA tennis players who have gone on to become pros in the ATP. Coach Billy Martin has been in office for 21 years and is a member of the ITA Hall of Fame. He was named ITA Division 1 National Coach of the Year.

Final thoughts

A tennis player’s career can be suddenly ended by an injury. Often people’s expectations are much higher than their actual experiences. There are too many potential downsides to pursuing a tennis career to recommend this.

If tennis isn’t successful for players, a college education gives them other options. There would be benefits to collegiate tennis programs, and a college education would open doors for athletes who, for whatever reason (injury, age, or lack of skill), are unable to continue to compete at a high level in tennis.

Authors BIO

Mary Cardoza is a coach and former professional tennis player. She mainly works with students helping them achieve their goals in sports and school. Mary believes that getting a college degree is a must for everyone, no matter what career path one chooses.

