Three UVA football players dead after Sunday evening shooting

A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team shot dead three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. This caused panic and a 12-hour lockdown on campus until the suspect was captured on Monday.

Students forced to shelter in place from late on Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. As police searched for the shooter all night, students sought safety in closets, dormitories, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they had learned as children on target practice.

“I think we were all just really upset and trying to, you know, keep our heads cool and calm during the situation,” said student Shannon Lake.

Officials were told during a morning news briefing that the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been arrested.

“Give me a minute to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” said university police chief Timothy Longo Sr. after learning that Jones was in custody.

Violence broke out near a parking garage just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned to Charlottesville after seeing a play in Washington.

University president Jim Ryan said authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

“The entire university community is mourning this morning,” said a visibly tense Ryan.

The killings came at a time when the country was on edge for a series of mass shootings over the past six months, including an attack that killed 19 students and two teachers. elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; a shooting at one Fourth of July Parade in a Chicago suburb that killed seven people and injured more than 30; and a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New Yorkwhich killed 10 people and injured three.

Lake, a third-year student from Crozet, Virginia, ended up spending the night with friends in a lab room, usually in a storage closet.

Elizabeth Paul, a student from northern Virginia, was working on a computer in the library when she received a call from her mother, who had heard about the shooting.

Paul said she brushed off any concern at first, thinking it was probably something minor. She realized she had to take it seriously when her computer lit up with an active shooter alert.

“I think it said Run. Hide. Fight,’ she said.

Paul said she was in the library with several others. She spent most of the night on the phone with her mother.

“Not even talking to her all the time, but she wanted the line on so she was there if I needed anything,” she said.

Ryan identified the three murdered students as Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Two other students were injured and hospitalized, Ryan said.

Mike Hollins, a running back on the football team, was in stable condition Monday, his mother, Brenda Hollins, told The Associated Press.

“Mike is a fighter and he shows it,” she said after flying to Virginia from Louisiana. “We have great doctors who have worked with him. And most importantly, we have God’s grace and God’s hands on him.”

The shooting sparked an intense manhunt in which the campus was searched building by building. The lockdown order was lifted late Monday morning.

Jones was taken into custody without incident in a suburb of Richmond, police said.

The arrest warrants for Jones charged him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony, Longo said.

It was not immediately clear whether Jones had a lawyer and when he would appear in court for the first time.

Jones was once on the football team, but he hadn’t been on the team for at least a year, Longo said. The UVA football website listed him as a team member during the 2018 season, saying he did not play in any games.

Hours after Jones was arrested, freshman head football coach Tony Elliott sat alone outside the athletics building used by the team, sometimes resting his head in his hands. He said the victims were “all good kids”.

“These precious young men have been called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them in our lives. They have touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, the university and the community,” he said in a statement.

Jones came to the attention of the university’s threat assessment team this fall after a person not affiliated with the school reported a comment Jones apparently made about possessing a gun, Longo said.

No threat was reported in connection with the gun concern, but officials investigated and contacted Jones’ roommate.

Longo also said that Jones had been involved in a “kind of hazing investigation”. He said he did not have all the facts and circumstances of that case, though he said the investigation was closed after witnesses failed to cooperate.

In addition, officials learned about an earlier incident outside of Charlottesville involving a gun violation, Longo said. That incident is not as it should have been reported to the university, he said.

Em Gunter, a sophomore anthropology student, heard three gunshots and then three more while studying genetics in her dorm room.

She immediately knew there was an active shooter outside and told others to go to their rooms, close their blinds and turn off the lights. For the next 12 hours, she stayed in her room with a friend, listening to a police scanner and sending messages to her family and friends who were trapped in other parts of campus.

Students know how to respond from active target practice, she said.

“But how do we deal with it afterwards?” she asked. “What will it be like in a week, in a month?”

Eva Surovell, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper The Cavalier Daily, noted that her generation grew up with “general gun violence”.

“But that doesn’t make it any easier when it’s your own community,” she said.

Classes and other academic activities for Tuesday have been cancelled. A university-wide vigil was scheduled for a later date.

Dozens of worshipers gathered on the campus of St. Pauls Memorial Church Monday night for a prayer service.

“Have mercy on us and all who mourn Devin, Lavel and DSean, innocent people slaughtered by the violence of our fallen world,” an official said in prayer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.