The scoop – Monday, November 14, 2022

Our prayers are with the University of Virginia community today. Tony Elliott’s program could use all of our prayers today. Please join us in sending love and hope their way. Thank you.

Sioux Falls (D-II – SD): Jon Anderson won’t return after 40 wins in six seasons.

William Penn (NAIA – IA): Todd Hafner has decided that “it’s time for a new path” after nearly two decades of leading the program.

Simpson College (D-III – IA): Sources say FootballScoop Simpson is planning a head coach change.

Juniata College (D-III – PA): Sources say changes to FootballScoop are happening on top of the program.

Las Vegas Raiders: According to Jeff Howe, Josh McDaniels is “owner assured” that he will return next year to coach the team; but there is more to this story.

Whittier (D-III – CA): Coaches share that the Poets have made the decision to drop the football program.

Catawba (D-II – NC): Head coach Curtis Walker has announced his resignation. Walker led the program since 2012 and was named South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading Catawba to its first SAC championship in nearly a decade and a D-II playoff appearance.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that Kyle Nystrom has decided to step down.

Northwood (D-II – MI): After 27 years with the school, including the last seven as head coach, Leonard Haynes has resigned.

East Texas Baptist (D-III): The head coach’s seat has been opened and filled at ETBU. More here.

Green Bay Packers: Former Lions defensive pass game coordinator/defensive back coach Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired a few weeks ago in Detroit, has landed with the Packers as an assistant coach, according to Rob Demovsky.

West Virginia: In formally announcing that Shane Lyons is stepping down as athletic director, WVU President Gordon Gee says no changes will be made to the football schedule in the coming weeks. Head coach Neal Brown led the team to a victory over Oklahoma over the weekend to put them 4-6 on the year and is 21-24 overall.

Tabor (NAIA – KS): Tabor College is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all prospective employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some athletic administration assignments. Benefits include a $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Send a letter of application, resume and references to [email protected].

Briar cliff (NAIA – IA): Briar Cliff is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant coach on defense. Responsibilities include either coordinating defense or special teams, maintaining a recruiting area, academic oversight, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. It concerns a contract of 12 months with fringe benefits. Previous college level coaching experience is preferred. Please email a cover letter, resume and references to Shane LaDage, head football coach at [email protected].

Southern Charleston (FCS – SC): Sources say FootballScoop Charleston Southern and head coach Autry Denson are separating.

West Virginia: Director of Athletics Shane Lyons is out of WVU Hoppy Kercheval shared. “West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons is resigning under pressure from the university. Lyons notified his staff of the decision this morning after a tense meeting with WVU President E. Gordon Gee on Sunday.” Kercheval added that Lyons was given the opportunity to stay with the university as an associate vice president; but refused.

Elmhurst (D-III – IL): The program begins a search for a new head coach, as Jeff McDonald is not returning for a fifth season.

Interim head coaches: We follow the results of the interim FBS head coaches on a week-by-week basis; and the results are not great.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Northwestern is looking for a Graduate Assistant. The position will start in January 2023. The job includes allowance, full tuition, accommodation and meals. This position oversees operations and equipment for the Ranger football team. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume and references to jt [email protected].

Cal: Justin Wilcox suffers a six-game losing streak and makes some significant changes to his offensive staff.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): Head coach Shane Richardson has been fired after nine seasons as the program’s leader.

D-II Playoff: Grand Valley State (MI), Benedict (SC), Angelo State (TX), and Indiana University of Pennsylvania earned the top seeds in their respective Super Regions. Check out the rest of the D-II bracket here.

Indianapolis foals: Bill Cowher goes off on the Colts organization, “it’s an embarrassment to the coaching profession.”

D-III Playoffs: The bracket for the Division III playoffs has been set.

Missouri West (D-II): Sources say FootballScoop Missouri Western is making a head coaching change.

Nebraska: Over the weekend, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was swept to the sideline by an inbound Michigan player. Whipple was taken for x-rays and left the game in a wheelchair after spending part of the second half in the coaches’ box.

