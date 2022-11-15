Sports
michigan football, uva. transfer Oluwatimi mourns the victims of the Virginia football tragedy
Ann Arbor The tragedy that unfolded with the University of Virginia football team, which left three players dead in a shooting last night, has arrived in downtown Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi.
Oluwatimi spent three seasons as a starter with Virginia before moving to Michigan as a graduate student for this season. Here he has received emotional support from his teammates and coaches in the aftermath of a shooting.
Christopher Jones, a former UVA player who had not been on the team for more than a year, shot five Virginia players around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. in a charter bus in a parking garage on campus, according to reports. The students returned from a school trip to see a play.
Linebacker D’Sean Perry and UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were killed. Two players have been hospitalized, according to reports.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opened his weekly press conference Monday by expressing his condolences to the football program and the University of Virginia.
My thoughts, my prayers, a part of my heart go out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia, Harbaugh said. Our football program extends its deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed and those who were shot, including to the Virginia football program.
Harbaugh said Oluwatimi has had a rough time since hearing the news about his former teammates.
Olu, it’s been a bit of a rough night for him and he’s been in touch with his teammates there, Harbaugh said. We send our thoughts and prayers.
Joel Honigford, Michigan, said he spoke with Oluwatimi Monday morning.
It’s a tragedy wherever it happens, and especially because (Oluwatimi) is so close to home, Honigford said. Prayers and thoughts go out to those families as this is clearly more than just the game. The loss of life is not OK. It’s just a tragedy really, so be there for him because those are his former teammates, but also pray and think of the families going through that.”
McNamara out for season
No wonder, quarterback Cadde McNamara will be unavailable for the remainder of the season following surgery on his right leg last week.
(It) looks like it’s successful and we’re supporting him in all rehab from here, Harbaugh said Monday. But very happy that the operation was successful.
McNamara had shared the surgery update on Instagram last week.
Turns out I’ve been dealing with a serious injury since last season’s inactivity, McNamara wrote. After suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Unfortunately, I couldn’t heal properly.
McNamara helped lead the program to a 12-2 record last season, including a victory over Ohio State, a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Just before the season, Harbaugh said quarterback competition would continue in the season. McNamara started the first game of the season at quarterback, JJ McCarthy started the second and won the track. McNamara, who had been elected captain for the season by his teammates, suffered a right leg injury late in the first half in Michigan’s game against Connecticut, Wolverine’s third game of the season.
No injury update
Tight end Luke Cleaner, second in receiving for the Wolverines, did not play against Nebraska last Saturday with an unspecified injury. Running back Donovan Edwards also failed to return after sitting against the Cornhuskers early in the second quarter. Edwards was on the sideline in uniform for the entire game.
Just watch the week go by, Harbaugh said of Schoonmaker and Edwards.
Schoonmaker has 30 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns and was a key part of the offense with the absence of tight end and co-captain Erick All, who also had surgery earlier in the season. Edwards has 70 carries for 471 yards and four touchdowns and he also has 14 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Edge rusher Mike Morris left the game in Nebraska with just over six minutes remaining and limped as he ran down the field.
Morris said on Monday night’s “Inside Michigan Football” show that he’s fine.
“I feel great,” Morris said. “Just a little adjustment. I feel like it’s going to be okay. Our trainers are working really hard. I was there treating for about four hours this morning, so it’s going to be fine. I feel good hands.”
Twitter: @chengelis
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2022/11/14/michigan-football-program-oluwatimi-mourn-victims-of-virginia-football-tragedy/69647533007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- michigan football, uva. transfer Oluwatimi mourns the victims of the Virginia football tragedy
- The scoop – Monday, November 14, 2022
- Three UVA football players dead after Sunday evening shooting
- ‘He could have called’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks out
- Indian Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russian-Ukrainian conflict
- Go to university or become a tennis pro? Make an informed decision
- Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in a shooting: It affected our building
- The earliest cooked meal known to mankind was a 6.5 foot fish
- Explanation of the vote following the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution renewing the mandate of MINUSCA
- When sports become stress, how cricket plays with Kashmir
- US Navy intercepts explosives destined for Yemen > United States Navy > News
- Prime Minister Modi meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the first time at G20 summit