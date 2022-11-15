Six Spartans earn CSC Academic All-District Honors





GREENWOOD, Ind. Six Michigan State women’s soccer players have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Accolades, the organization announced Tuesday. Formerly known as CoSIDA, CSC aims to honor student-athletes who represent the highest caliber of academic and athletic achievement through its annual Academic All-District and All-America awards. The Green-White landed senior defender Raegan Cox senior striker Lauren DeBeau graduate defender Ruby Diodati, junior midfielder Justina Gaynor senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and certified defense attorney Samantha White on the list. A native of Muskegon, Michigan, Cox takes home the first CSC Academic All-District award of her career. With a 3.81 GPA in Marketing from MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business, the Spartan defender has amassed a pair of selections to the Academic All-Big Ten Team and has been named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar once before. In the postseason conference honors, Cox earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team for the first time in her career. A native of Shelby Township, Michigan, DeBeau earned her first CSC Academic All-District selection. DeBeau studies Human Capital and Society at Michigan State College of Social Science, part of the School of Human Resources & Labor Relations. Her 3.52 GPA justifies her first academic honor since taking home Academic All-MAC honors during her career at Central Michigan. DeBeau, MSU’s first Big Ten Forward of the Year, has played a critical role in the rapid growth of the Spartan women’s soccer team, both on and off the field. Diodati, a graduate transfer from Mendon, Massachusetts, takes home her first-ever CSC Academic All-District award. She is pursuing her Master of Science in Global Health through the MSU Global Health Studies Program and has an impressive graduate GPA of 3.92. A stellar performer on the field and in the classroom, Diodati was previously awarded a spot on the Raider Academic Honor Roll in 2019 during her time at Colgate University. In addition, Diodati became the first MSU women’s soccer player to take home the league’s Defender of the Year honors earlier in the season. One of the best athletes in the MSU lineup, Justina Gaynor was a regular in the Spartan midfield as he boasted a team-best GPA of 4.0 while studying Kinesiology at Michigan State College of Education. The Shelby Township, Michigan native is making her first appearance in the CSC Academic All-District program. Throughout the Spartans’ emerging 2022 campaign, Gaynor’s midfield efforts have been instrumental in the team’s success, warranting post-season recognition as part of the All-Big Ten First Team. The most dominant netminder in Michigan State history, and one of the big names in the Big Ten Conference, Kozal makes her second all-time appearance as a member of the CSC Academic All-District program, with a 3.85 GPA while completing her Master’s or Scientific Diploma in Sports Coaching, Leadership and Administration. Her past roster in the fall of 2021 also included recognition as a United Soccer Coaches First Team Scholar All-American, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree. A native of Ada, Michigan, Kozal has been named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar twice and has previously appeared on the Academic All-Big Ten Team three times. For the second consecutive year, Kozal was named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year in the league’s postseason honours, winning by unanimous decision in 2022. Born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, White earned CSC Academic All-District honors for the second time in her career, currently holding a GPA of 3.74 while attending Michigan State’s Lifelong Education program. White has earned three selections to the Academic All-Big Ten Team and has been named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar once before. The MSU program leader in games started with 89, White landed on the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2021. Michigan State women’s soccer continues its historic 2022 campaign in the second round of the NCAA Championships as the sixth-seeded and fourth-seeded Spartans take on the 17th-seeded and fifth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, November 18. from Alumni Soccer Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, is scheduled for 2 p.m. (ET) with streaming available via ESPN+. FOLLOW THE SPARTANS For more information on Michigan State women’s soccer, visit MSUSpartans.com. Fans can keep up with the Spartan women’s soccer team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_WSoccer.

