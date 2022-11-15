Insult erupts as men’s basketball rocks UMBC, 94-64





Next game: at Marists 19-11-2022 | 7:00 pm ESPN3 Nov. 19 (Sat) / 7:00 PM Bee Marist BALTIMORE Fueled by a sweltering night of shooting and a 14-0 run in the first half, the Princeton University men’s basketball team secured a 94-64 victory over UMBC at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Monday night. The win was Princeton’s most lopsided road victory since beating Hampton 89-59 on Sunday, January 3, 2016. It also marked the Tigers’ first time scoring 94 in regulation on the road since Tuesday, March 13, 2012, when they scored 95 points in Evansville. The Tigers shot 12-for-19 (63.2%) from behind the three-point line and 37-for-65 (63.2%) from the field, taking 38 points off the bench and dominating, scoring 48 points in the paint to 28 by the Retrievers. Junior Matt Allocco led the game in scoring with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from three, while also tying the game-high in rebounds with seven and dishing out three assists. Senior Tosan Evbuomwan added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and senior Keeshawn Kelman went 5-for-9 from the field for 12 points, while adding five rebounds and a career-high four assists. Off the couch, sophomore Blake Peters went 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from three for a career-high 11 points, while also pulling down four rebounds. freshman Dave Austin scored nine points on 4-for-7 shooting and had three rebounds while freshman Jack Shot went a perfect 3-for-3 and scored seven runs. The Retrievers raced out to a 16-4 lead, a pair of free throws from Evbuomwan powering a 7-0 Princeton run to make it a 14-12 game after a three from the top of the circle by Peters. 14:23 1st | UMBC 14, Princeton 12 A 7-0 run!@ballerblake34 knocks down the three-pointer!#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/3a2ShYO6lI Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) November 14, 2022 Austin then came into play and hit a three-pointer from the right corner, then completed a reverse layup to give the Tigers a 17–15 lead with 12:06 left in the half. Soon after, the Princeton extended its lead after a layup by freshmen Xavian Lee led to a 14-0 run in which the Tigers went ahead 31-17 at 6:54 on back-to-back three-pointers from Allocco. Another three-pointer from Allocco gave Princeton a 36-19 lead with 4:38 left in the half, and the Tigers would take a 41-27 lead going into halftime. Princeton remained in control in the second half; an Evbuomwan layup at 5:29 p.m. began with a 6–0 run that gave the Tigers a 21-point lead, 53–32, with 16:39 left to play on an Austin layup. An Allocco layup with 12:11 on the clock gave Princeton a 65-47 lead ahead of a media timeout at 11:56. 19:44 2nd | 43 Princeton, UMBC 27@keloading run fast across the floor and reap the reward!#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/RLsSsMjIE7 Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) November 15, 2022 A three-point play Evbuomwan extended Princeton’s lead to 20 again, 74-64, with 7:54 on the clock, then back-to-back layups by Evbuomwan extended the Tigers’ lead to 23, 81-58, with 5:36 remaining. The Tigers extended their lead to 29 points, 88-59, with 3:05 left and the Tigers would hold on for the 30-point victory, 94-64. 7:54 2nd | Princeton 73, UMBC 54 AND A!@DevAustin_ drop the dime @Tosan_Evbwho finishes by the offense! #MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/TVlAiMizLv Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) November 15, 2022 Next one The Tigers take on Marist (1-1) on Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. in Poughkeepsie, New York

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/11/14/mens-basketball-offense-erupts-as-mens-basketball-upends-umbc-94-64.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos