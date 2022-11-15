WBB gears up for Saint Joseph’s (Tues), Villanova (Thursday) in Big 5 Matchups

PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team returns to Philadelphia this week for a pair of Big 5 games, traveling to Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday before hosting the home opener at The Palestra Thursday against Villanova.

GAME 3: PENN (1-1) at Saint Joseph’s (0-1)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 7:00 pm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena

Watch | Live statistics | Game notes

GAME 4: PENN (1-1) v Villanova (2-0)

Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 7:00 pm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | The Palestra

Watch | Live statistics | International stream | Game notes

The series with Saint Joseph’s

The Quakers will meet the Hawks for the 47th time in the program’s history on Tuesday, as Saint Joseph’s has a 41-5 series lead.

Last time we met

The last game was last season at The Palestra on December 7. A fourth-quarter push from the Hawks secured an 83–70 decision. Kayla Padilla was the only double-digit Quaker in the game, running for 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting and five 3-pointers. Her points-high game was matched by a game-high five assists. On the Hawk side, Katie Jekot and Laila Fair led the charge with 20 points each, while Talya Brugler and Kaliah Henderson came off the bench with 18 and 16 respectively.

About Saint Joseph

The Hawks have a spotless record in their opening games, taking out a 66-49 victory over Bucknell in the season opener and beating Yale 59-54 last Friday. Both games were played at the Hagan Arena, as SJU plays three of its first four games at home. With an average of 62.5 points per game, the Hawks are followed by Mackenzie Smith with 15.5 points and Brugler with 11.0. Jekot leads the offense with 10 assists in two games, dishing out five in each game.

The series with Villanova

The Quakers meet the Wildcats for the 49th time in program history, with Villanova holding a 45–3 all-time series lead.

Last time we met

Last season, the two teams competed against their two top scorers in The Palestra: Kayla Padilla and Maddy Siegrist. A battle to the last possession, the Wildcats earned a close 66-63 decision. Penn overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to trail just two points with 23 seconds left Jordan Obi a three drilled. The Wildcats went 1-of-2 on the line and a three-point attempt on the horn in the last 10 seconds Lizzie Gretsch rimmed for the Wildcat win. Obi led the Quaker offense with 24 points, playing all 40 minutes. Villanova was led by Lior Garzon and Lucy Olsen with 21 and 20 points respectively. The Quakers shot 50 percent from the floor, while the Wildcats shot 40 percent.

About Villanova

The Wildcats ride a 2-0 record in their matchup with the Quakers at The Palestra, securing the road victories of Marist (60-38) and then-No. 25 Princeton (69-59). Siegrist was the team’s catalyst, averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. Coming off a 32-point, 13-rebound performance against the Tigers, the All-American helps the Wildcats make their way into the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time since January 2018. They enter Thursday’s game ranked No. 24 in the nation.

Penn’s last time out

The Quakers return to Philadelphia after a trip to Evanston on Sunday, where they face a close battle with the Big Ten Conference’s Northwestern. Trailing by as much as 16 points in the second half, the Quakers rallied to close the gap to three points in the final three minutes before dropping a 63-55 decision at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. Padilla and Mandy McGurk led the offense with 35 total points, as Padilla batted in 20 with a career-high seven rebounds and McGurk added 15 with four assists and three steals. The Quaker defense held the Wildcats to 33.8 percent shooting.

A Preview

The Quakers are on the road a lot throughout November, playing only once at The Palestra on November 17 against Villanova. In addition to opening the season with Marist and traveling to Chicago for the Northwest game, they headed up the west coast to California the week of Thanksgiving for fights against San Francisco (November 21) and USC (November 23). The remainder of the month features two more Big 5 games in Philadelphia, at Saint Joseph’s (November 15) and at La Salle (November 29).

Lead the way

Penn is led by a pair of seniors this season, as the team called it Mandy McGurk and Kayla Padilla captains. This is Padilla’s second stint in this position and also earned the honor last season. Both players are critical components to the success of the program, each since their first year with the team.

Padilla cut loose

The senior guard from Torrance, California has completed two seasons of honors with the Quakers, with a list of accolades to go along with it. She began her Penn career with a stellar freshman season that saw her named Ivy League Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Ivy, USBWA National Freshman of the Week, and numerous Player of the Week nominations from the conference and Big 5. Without a season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, she picked up where she left off last year and earned first team appearances for the Ivy League, Big 5 and City of Basketball Love. She averaged 37.6 minutes per game, which led the Ivy League and ranked 11th in the nation. She also led the conference in scoring with 18.6 points per game at a .401 clip. To top it off, she put her name in the program record book and set the three-point field goal record for a single game with nine against Memphis, for a total of 36 points for the game, the 10th most points in program history. . She opens her senior season on the Preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watchlist for the second straight time, proving right to the voters after a 31-point performance in the season opener at Marist and followed with 20 points at Northwest at Sunday. She was named Ivy League Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career on Monday.

New faces

The Quakers have seven new players this season, six freshmen and a junior transfer. All seven come from far and wide, including the Netherlands, Canada, California, Illinois and New Jersey. Junior Floor Toonders emphasizes the group, who will switch after two seasons with Florida. The freshman class includes Saniah Caldwell , Simone Sawyer , Georgia Hein , Isabel Gomez , Helen Lasic and Ella Ray .

Magic number: 60

The stat most likely to point to a Penn win or loss? 60 points. Penn has won 125 of his last 131 regular season games when he scored at least 60 points under the rules. Since head coach Mike MacLaughlin took over at Penn, the Quakers are 162-18 (.900) when they reach that tally (134-10 over the last seven seasons). By comparison, the Quakers are only 49-120 (.292) when scoring less than 60 runs under Coach McLaughlin. The trend continues defensively. Over the past eight seasons, the Red and Blue are 41-78 (.347) when awarding 60 points or more. But holding opponents under that number, the Quakers have a healthy winning record of 167-34 (.830).

