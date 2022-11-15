BOONE, NC head football coach Aimee Haywood announced the addition of 11 newcomers to the team’s 2023 class, as part of National Drawing Day on Nov. 9.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome my first full sign class here at App,” said Haywood. “These outstanding young women are talented and excited to continue to take our program to new heights. This is a very strong class that will add immediate competition to our current roster at every position on the field.”

These additions come on the heels of Haywood’s first season in which she led the Mountaineers to a seventh-place finish in the Sun Belt, following a last-place finish in 2021. Her five Sun Belt wins were the most conference wins in a first-year head coach in program history.

Summer Bowman Ahead | Trinity, NC | Charlotte football academy

The MVP of the 2A State Champion Wheatmore High School Squad, Bowman comes to the High Country after a stellar high school career. In 17 games played as a junior last spring, Bowman scored 36 goals and provided 23 assists, shattering her program’s scoring records. The state title was the first in Wheatmore history, as they became the first Randolph County girls’ team to win a football championship. Bowman also plays for the Charlotte Soccer Academy, where she excels in the air, leading the club in header goals. Bowman has also spent time playing international football in England.

Ella Hoover Midfielder | Granville, Ohio | Ohio Prime Minister

Named an All-American in her junior season, Hoover has enjoyed a decorated career at Granville High School. She has also received All-State and Player of the Year honors in football, as captain of her team. Hoover is a three-sport athlete and also competes for Granville in basketball and lacrosse. Hoover also plays for the Ohio Premier Soccer Club, managed by Katie Robinson. Not only does she excel on the field, but also in the classroom where she is a member of the Cum Laude Association. She also has a 25lb cat named Boots.

Marley Kahle Attack | Crestwood, Kentucky | Racing against Louisville FC

Kahle (pronounced KAY-lee) was a standout high school player at South Oldham, scoring 30 goals and making 18 assists in her senior campaign this fall, culminating in a state championship. It capped off a career-high 63 goals for the forward, earning All-State recognition along the way, in addition to being named to the Fall 2022 South All-Region Team by United Soccer Coaches. Kahle also plays club soccer for the Racing Louisville FC academy, under George Davis IV. She has a guinea pig named Oatmeal.

Kaytan Kroboth Striker/Midfielder | Raleigh, N.C. | NC courage

Kroboth comes to Boone after playing her club soccer for the North Carolina Courage Academy where she was named the NCNL player to watch. Kroboth will graduate with a 4.3 GPA and With the highest praise honour. In addition to studying in class, she spent much of her free time on the beach during COVID, studying for and earning her boating license.

Avenley Monteith Outside defender/winger/midfielder | Cornelis, NC | Independence from Charlotte

Monteith, a three-time All-State selection at Liberty Prep Christian Academy, was also named to the All-Conference squad twice, in addition to earning team MVP honors as a junior. Monteith also plays for Neil Roberts and the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club. Monteith participated in the U17 squad of her native Northern Ireland in 2018. She joins her older sister Breckyn Monteith (’23) on the Mountaineers squad.

Makayla Mulholland Outside Back | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Pittsburgh river dogs

Mulholland is a standout defenseman for the Pittsburg Riverhounds Club and head coach Scott Gibson. In addition, she plays for Fox Chapel Area High school, where she has received All-Section recognition three times and been named All-Conference all four seasons. Prior to joining the Riverhounds, she was the 2020 Arsenal FC of Pittsburgh Player of the Year. Mulholland also spends time volunteering with a local youth soccer team.

Brezlyn Parsons Goalkeeper | Pawleys Island, SC | Wilmington hammerheads

Parsons comes to the High Country from Pawleys Island, where she is the goaltender for the Wilmington Hammerheads led by Will Heaney. In addition to her time in net for the Hammerheads, Parsons plays at Waccamaw High School, where she recorded nine shutouts in 16 games as a junior last spring, with a goals-against average of just .508.

Hayden Rape Midfielder/Outside Back | Charleston, SC | Surfing in South Carolina

Rape is the captain of her club team, South Carolina Surf, led by Aaron McGarvey. She also plays for James Island Charter High School where she helped lead the team to back-to-back 4A State Championships en route to the Most Valuable Player title. Rape has a twin sister, Grayson, and is one of four siblings.

Olivia Simon Midfielder | Waxhaw, N.C. | Independence from Charlotte

Simon is the captain of her club team, Charlotte Independence, where she plays for head coach Neil Roberts. She also plays for Cuthbertson High School where she was named the conference and region player of the year in addition to garnering All-State recognition as a junior. She has 14 goals and 12 assists in her high school career. Simon also plays basketball for Charlotte Independence and has a foster cat named Goldie.

Kyli Switalski Attack | High Point, NC | NC fusion

An All-State selection at Ragsdale High School, Switalski scored 37 goals in 17 games during her junior campaign. She also plays club for the North Carolina Fusion for head coach Elijah Denton. Switalski won the Golden Boot last spring when she scored six times in the Triad Cup.

Sarah Wommack Keeper | Kernersville, NC | NC fusion

Wommack, winner of the 2022 ULS Academy Cup Golden Glove, joins the Mountaineers after being chosen to participate in the 2021 Tennessee National Selection Game as a member of the NC Fusion ECNL squad. Wommack also competed on the Northwest Guilford High School team for two years, earning 4A Metro Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 and All-State honors in 2022, in addition to being All-Conference and All-Region both seasons .