



Michigan Nets School Record Graduation Pass Rate in NCAA Report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan set another school record for its Graduation Success Rate (GSR) when the NCAA released the 2022 annual GSR and Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) reports for all NCAA Division I institutions on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Michigan set another all-time high with a four-year average GSR of 96 percent, which is 15 percentage points higher than in 2010 and one point higher than last year. UM’s four-year moving average FGR of 83 percent also set an all-time high, surpassing the previous high of 81, set in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. In addition, 14 of Michigan’s 25 varsity athletic programs included in the report achieved perfect GSR scores. The NCAA also released Division I overall national averages: The four-year GSR for all member schools is 89 percent. Of the Big Ten Conference institutions, Michigan had the second highest GSR (96) and FGR (83) scores. Northwestern led the conference with scores of 98 and 95 respectively. Michigan’s 14 varsity athletic programs with a 100 percent four-year graduation rate in the 2022 report are: Basketball

Men’s basketball

Women’s Basketball

Men’s wave

Women’s golf

Gymnastics men

Gymnastics for women

Rowing

Softball

Men’s swimming

Men’s tennis

Women’s tennis

Volley-ball

struggling Men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, softball and women’s tennis all posted perfect Federal Graduation Rate scores for the third consecutive year. Michigan, Northwestern, and Rutgers are the only Big Ten schools with perfect GSR grades in both men’s and women’s basketball. Michigan Football’s GSR score of 94 ranks second behind Northwestern (97) among league schools, placing UM as the only school to achieve perfect grades in both basketball and above a 90 GSR in football. Since the NCAA began collecting GSR data with the freshman class of 1995, the U-M softball team has posted 100 percent perfect scores in each of its 18 annual reports. Women’s golf has had perfect GSR scores for the last 15 years, women’s tennis for the last 13 years, and men’s golf for the last 12 years. Both the GSR and FGR are based on the number of athletic aid student athletes who enroll in the school each year. A number of variables can affect these numbers, such as student-athletes choosing professional or educational opportunities outside of their original institution, and student-athletes in good academic standing who choose to drop out of school. The FGR is a mandate from the U.S. government and reflects the number of scholarship student-athletes who enter an institution in a given academic year and graduate from that same institution within six academic years. It does not take into account whether transferees leave or enter an institution; the FGR counts transfers as non-graduates and is therefore typically lower than the GSR. The GSR takes students transferring into an institution into account and does not penalize institutions with student-athletes who choose to transfer while still in good academic standing.

