Huskers announces nine additions to track and field program





Interim head coach Justin St Clair announced Tuesday the addition of nine student-athletes to Nebraska’s athletic program. The nine newcomers, representing four different states and two countries, consist of six high school signers and three transfers from Kansas State, for a total of 14 state championships, a second-team All-American appearance, and a bronze medal. medal at the U20 World Championships. “I’m very excited about the group of nine student-athletes we have,” said St. Clair. “They will be able to make an impact and bring depth to their respective event groups while helping us continue the success of the Nebraska athletic program. Each of these signatories will help us on the track, but they will be great students in the classroom and also in the community.” Rhianna Phipps arrives in Lincoln as a second-team All-American in triple jump from Kansas State. Phipps placed 12th at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships to earn All-American status while also qualifying and placing 17th in the triple jump at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Velecia Williams also joins the K-State Huskers after a sixth-place finish in the long jump at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships and a 17th-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. In the men’s, the Huskers welcome a World U20 long jump bronze medalist in Kavian Kerr. Kerr finished fourth in the 200m and long jump at the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships in K-State last season. Max Herman joins the Big Red as the sixth-ranked pitcher in the weight throw and a state champion in the discus throw. Women

Ali Bainbridge Distance Sioux Falls, SD (Lincoln High School) – 1600m: 4:58.33 3200m: 10:34.64 5K (XC): 17:10.7

– Two-time South Dakota state champion Rhianna Phipps jumps St. Thomas, Jamaica (State of Kansas) Long Jump: 20-1.75 Triple Jump: 44-4.25

– Second-team All-American Hayley Trotter Distance Clearwater, Kan. (Clearwater High School) – 800m: 2:12 1600m: 5:08.13 5K (XC): 18:43

– Five-time Kansas state champion Velecia Williams jumps Bybrook, Jamaica (State of Kansas) Long Jump: 21-0.75 Triple Jump: 42-8.25

– NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier Men

Max Herman throws Marietta, Georgia (Marietta High School) Weight Throw: 77-2.75 Hammer Throw: 209-2 Discus Throw: 174-5

– Georgia state champion (discus)

– Ranked No. 6 in the US (weight throw) Kavian Kerr jump/sprint St. Catherine, Jamaica (Kansas State) – Long Jump: 25-11 200m: 20.99

– World U20 bronze medalist in long jump

– Placed 4th at Big 12 Indoor Championships 2022 (long jump, 200m) Kael Miedema throws Sioux Falls, SD (Washington High School) – Shot Put: 62-3.75 Discus: 190-10.25

– South Dakota state champion (shot put, discus throw) Gabe Nash Middle Distance Sioux City, Iowa (Sioux City North High School) – 800m: 1:51.23 1600m: 4:18.52

– 800m Iowa state champion Jeremiah Smith sprints to Topeka, Kan. (Shawnee Heights High School) – 100m: 10.27 200m: 21.25

– Three-time Kansas state champion

– Ranked No. 8 in the US (100m)

