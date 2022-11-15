Six student-athletes of women’s soccer named COSIDA Academic All-District Team





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Six Penn State women’s soccer student-athletes were named Tuesday to the 2022 Academic All-DistrictFirst Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators. Red shirt senior Ally Schlegel picked up her second career Academic All-District nod while redshirt senior Katherine Ashman seniors Cory Dyke and Kate Wiesner and juniors Eva Alonso and Natalie Wilson claim their first career Academic All-District honors. Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements in academics and athletics. Honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America voting. The first, second and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Schlegel earned her first Academic All-District honor in the spring of 2021. A two-time captain, Schlegel has two Academic All-Big credits to her credit. In the fall of 2021, she was also recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. In the spring of 2022, Schlegel graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a minor in Sustainability Leadership. She is following a graduation course in Management and Organizational Leadership. Asman also graduated Cum Laude in May 2022 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain and Information Systems. She is also enrolled in the Management and Organizational Leadership graduate program. The goalkeeper is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Dyke and Wiesner are both two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipients and Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. Dyke studies exercise science and Wiesner studies journalism. Alonso and Wilson both earned Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition last season. Alonso is studying math and Wilson is studying Bio Behavioral Health. Penn State is 14-4-3 this season and won the Big Ten Tournament for the ninth time in program history. The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions will next host No. 7 seed West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 18 at Jeffrey Field.

