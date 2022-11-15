Defensive Player of the Year, Four All-Conference Honorees





SAN FRANCISCO – Keegan Hughes has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. The senior captain is the first Cardinal to win the honor since Tanner Beason claimed the award in 2019. has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. The senior captain is the first Cardinal to win the honor since Tanner Beason claimed the award in 2019. Hughes is also the sixth Stanford recipient in the awards’ nine-year history. The six-foot-tall defenseman led a solid Cardinal defense that has recorded nine shutouts this regular season, the most in the Pac-12. Hughes was a dominant force in the back line, starting each of Stanford’s 18 regular season games. The Heath, Ohio native has led the Cardinal to the top ten in shutout percentage in the NCAA (10th, .500), as well as 22nd in goal difference (+23) and 26th in goals against average (.889). Hughes has also scored three goals this season, scoring the game-winner against UCSB, the late tying goal against No. 1 Washington to earn a tie, and against Pacific. He also assisted one goal, setting it up Cam Cilleys game-winning goal against California. For the third time in his career, Hughes was also named an All-Pac-12 selection and was joined by his co-captain, Cam Cilley . Stanford’s midfield engine Cilley has become an offensive force for Stanford, with five goals this season, the team’s second most. Cilley has scored two winning goals this season and is perfect from the penalty spot. He also has 15 total points, the second most of any Cardinal player this year. This marks Cilley’s first All-Pac-12 honor. Senior Keegan Tingey was named an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, his third career all-conference honor. Tingey has been a staunch defense alongside Hughes and has also started each of Stanford’s 18 regular season games. The Fresno native has recorded one goal and four assists this year, including setting up Shane de Flores’ winner against UCLA in Los Angeles. Stanford’s fourth All-Pac-12 honoree Shane deflores which deserves a spot as an honorable mention selection. De Flores leads the team in goals and points, with seven hits so far this season and a total of 17 points. De Flores has the third most goals of any player in the Pac-12 and the fifth most points. He has also scored two game-winning goals this season to tie Cilley for the team lead. Keegan Hughes – Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year – First Team All-Pac-12 First career defensive player of the year award

Three-time All-Pac-12 honoree

All 18 games started

Scored three goals and one assist, including game winner at UCSB

Top League Football National Team of the Week (9/27)

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (9/27)

Named after the top 100 football players of the Top Drawer preseason and midseason roster

Part of the defense ranks in the top ten in shutout percentage in the NCAA (10th, 0.500), 22nd in goal difference (+23), and 26th in goals against average (.889) Cam Cilley – First-team All-Pac-12 First career All-Pac-12 honors

All 18 games started

Scored five goals and had five assists, both second highest on the team

Perfect three for three from the penalty spot this season

Scored two winning goals, at California and at Saint Mary’s Keegan Tingey – Second team All-Pac-12 Three-time All-Pac-12 honoree

All 18 games started

Scored one goal and provided four assists

Part of the defense ranks in the top ten in shutout percentage in the NCAA (10th, 0.500), 22nd in goal difference (+23), and 26th in goals against average (.889) Shane deflores – All-Pac-12 honorable mention First career All-Pac-12 honors

Played in 17 of 18 games and earned six starts

Leads Stanford in goals with seven, also third most in the Pac-12

Also has three assists for a total of 17 points, most on the team and fifth in the Pac-12

Pac-12 Player of the Week (10/24)

Top Shelf National Football Team of the Week (24/10)

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (10/24) The release of the Pac-12 Conference can be found here.

