Tech places five on College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team





SWARTSBURG Five student-athletes on the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Five student-athletes on the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. The Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.50, have completed at least one year at their current institution, and athletically be a starter or key reserve player. sophomore Allie George has appeared in 38 games for the Hokies, appearing in 18 of 19 games during the 2022 season. George scored her first goal of the season against Northern Colorado in the 86th minute, resulting in a 5–2 win at home. Her second goal came later in conference play against Miami. George made 20 shots, two goals and one assist in 392 minutes of action. She currently has a 3.59 GPA majoring in marketing management. Goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove leads the Hokies with a 4.0 GPA studying human nutrition, food and exercise. Hargrove took over as starting goaltender in the second game of the season, recording six shutouts and 51 saves in 17 games. She was vital to Hokies success throughout the year, helping her team earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Hargrove recorded three shutouts in her first four games as a starter, allowing only one goal against Elon (5-1). She then logged the clean sheet against No. 22 NC State (1-0). Midfielder Gabriel Johnson is in her second year of graduate school at Virginia Tech and has a 3.9 GPA while studying reputation management. Johnson has three goals and two assists in eight games this season. She scored her first goal of the season against Elon and her second goal four days later against Old Dominion. Near the end of the season, Johnson led the Hokies 1–0 against Syracuse going into halftime. Tech won the game against Syracuse 2-0. Johnson was team captain for the Hokies for the past two years. Junior Riley McCarthy started in six games and played the full 90 minutes at defense in two games, both resulting in a shutout win. McCarthy played in 12 games during the season, recording 576 minutes of playing time. She has a 3.51 GPA as she majors in hospitality and tourism management. Defender Avery Vision was one of five Hokies to start in 19 of 19 games this season, recording the team’s second-highest minutes played (1,629). Visage played the full 90 minutes in each of Virginia Tech’s seven shutout wins this season. She is one of the hardest working Hokies on the field and in the classroom and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in management with a GPA of 3.82. Academic All-District Team – Women’s Soccer

Allie George so, marketing management

Lauren Hargrove Jr., human nutrition, food and exercise

Gabriel Johnson Gr., Reputation Management

Riley McCarthy Jr., hospitality and tourism management

Avery Vision Jr., Administration

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2022/11/15/tech-places-five-on-csc-academic-all-district-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos