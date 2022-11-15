ECU wraps up three-game homestand against Hampton

The East Carolina men’s basketball team wraps up its season-opening three-game homestand Wednesday night when the Pirates host the Hampton Pirates at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ with Patrick Johnson and Si Seymour on the call.

Sophomore forward Brandon Johnson leads the team in scoring with 24 points and seven rebounds per game and sophomore guard Jason Klein scores an average of 19.5 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 50 percent shooting from behind the arc, and 82 percent shooting from the foul line. Small was also named on the AAC Honor Roll on Monday.

ECU is looking to get his third consecutive 3-0 start and keep his 17-game winning streak alive against non-conference opponents at home.

Last timeout

RJ Felton scored a career-high 23 points, including 20 points in the second half as East Carolina fought back from a 19-point deficit in the first half to defeat Presbyterian 77–57 on November 12. Jason Klein and Caliber LaCount each added 16 points and the Pirates beat the Blue Hose 51-25 in the second half.

At this date

ECU is 3-4 in games played on November 16. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a 57-77 loss to Liberty in 2019 at Minges Coliseum.

Tale of two halves

ECU was beaten 71-56 in the first half of the first two games, but in the second half it defeated its opponents 98-61. The Pirates have an average shooting percentage of .597 in the second half compared to just .307 in the first half.

Pirates vs pirates

Wednesday’s game against Hampton marks the third meeting between the two programs. ECU leads the series 2-0 and won the last meeting 68-48 on November 29, 2016 at Minges Coliseum.

against the collective bargaining agreement

The Pirates are 108-143 all-time against teams from the Colonial Athletic Association. ECU will face another CAA adversary against local enemy UNC Wilmington at Trask Coliseum on December 6.

Next one

ECU will begin its first road trip of the season starting Monday, November 21, when the Pirates take on Indiana State at the Gulf Coast Showcase at 1:30 p.m. in Estero, Fla.