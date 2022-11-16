Tennis star Novak Djokovic gets visa for Australian Open | Novak Djokovic





Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa by the Australian government to play at the 2023 Australian Open. Guardian Australia understands that Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will grant Djokovic a visa, lifting a three-year ban that accompanied the previous government’s decision to renew his visa on the eve of the 2022 opening. Pull. In January 2022, the then coalition government revoked Djokovic’s visa because a recent diagnosis of Covid did not warrant an exemption from Australia’s requirement for visitors to be vaccinated. Although Djokovic was given a temporary stay by the federal circuit court, then Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to revoke the visa because Djokovic’s presence in Australia could put him at risk of civil unrest as he is seen by some as a talisman of a community of opponents. vaccination sentiment. Djokovic lost a second federal lawsuit, resulting in his deportation just days before he was due to enter the tournament, seeking his 10th Australian Open crown in pursuit of a record 21st grand slam title. Australia has since quashed the requirement for visitors to be vaccinated. In order to reverse the three-year ban, the minister must be convinced that there are compelling circumstances for the return of a person whose visa had previously been revoked. Djokovic told reporters after winning his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night that he had not yet heard anything official from the Australian government. We wait, he said. They communicate with the Australian government. That’s all I can tell you now. Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open director Craig Tiley expressed his optimism that the Serbian tennis star would be allowed to go to Australia to compete. There is a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing, Tiley said. Register for Guardian Australia’s afternoon update Our Australian update email for the afternoon summarizes the top national and international stories from the day and why they matter Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”afternoon update”,”successDescription”:”We will send you an afternoon update every working day”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. I don’t think there should be preferential treatment for everyone. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time they need to book their flights and get in, including Novak. That is entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and compete again. He likes Australia and that’s where he’s had the most success, except for the timing [on any announcement] is up to someone else and just play it by ear. He understands the circumstances and everything, but he has to work it out with the federal government. I am confident that they will make a settlement and hopefully it will be positive.

