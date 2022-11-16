Sports
Achanta Sarath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna
The paddler will receive the prestigious award on November 30.
Achanta Sharath Kamal, 40, receives India’s highest sporting honor Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for his excellence in table tennis. Many athletes peak between the ages of 25 and 30, but in the case of Sharath Kamal, his career peaked after the age of 30 and he continues to fight hard at the end of his career. In 2019, he was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honor, Padma Shri, by the President of India.
Beginning of professional career
Sharath Kamal started playing professionally at the age of 16 and won his first senior national medal in the national games held in 2002. He won his first senior national championships in 2003 and to date holds the record for winning the most number of senior national championships (10). He eclipsed Kamalesh Mehta’s (8) record.
After initially being selected for the 2002 Commonwealth Games trials, he was called up to the national squad for the 2003 World Championships making his debut. Since then he has actively participated in the majority of the World Championships (excluding 2022). The paddler represented India at the Olympic Games four times (Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020).
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
The most epic match of Sharath’s career will be the 2020 Tokyo Olympics against Chinese favorite Ma Long. Sharat showed great skill and character for the first few games and even won a set. While the scorecard won’t ultimately reflect how close the game was, it will go down in the books as one of the best games he’s played in his entire career.
2010 was a breakthrough year for Sharath Kamal who won the ITTF Egypt Open, but then things went downhill, to rank 94 in the world rankings and eventually failed to qualify for the London Olympics. After ten years, Sharath won an ITTF tournament in Oman in March 2020, defeating higher-seeded Frietas from Portugal.
Represented foreign clubs
He is one of the few Indians to play in foreign leagues and has represented clubs across Europe. Sharath has represented San Sebastian of Spain, SV Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) of Germany, Siracusa of Italy and Borussia Düsseldorf of Germany, whom he still represents. Apart from Sharath Kamal India’s current number 1 paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also plays actively for several clubs. He is the first Indian to participate in the first division of the Japanese league in which top players from Japan participate.
The star sailor has a good connection with the Commonwealth Games and has won several gold medals in all sections. In the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games Shart Kamal won four gold medals by beating the top seeded players from Nigeria and England.
Success at Commonwealth Games
In total, the paddler has won 13 medals for India at the Commonwealth Games (7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals), the most of any Indian paddler at the Commonwealth Games. But when it comes to Asian Games, he does not have a good record winning only two bronze medals in four editions he has participated in. He won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games in the team events.
2018 was the golden year for Indian table tennis where India won several medals both in Asian and Commonwealth Games. Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran along with Sarath Kamal have been instrumental in India’s progress since then. With the Asian Games due to be held in 2023, Sharath Kamal will have to complete his task as he will play in the continental event for the last time. Indian’s only chance to get on the podium is in the team events and Sharath and Sathiyan in the men’s doubles.
After a successful campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal suffered a back injury in the quarter-finals of the recently concluded National Games but has since started training. He rested from playing the World Team Championships to be held in China in 2022, after the completion of the National Games.
In many interviews, Sharath has mentioned how he has kept fit throughout his career by not eating greasy foods and sweets and taking care of his diet even during the pandemic. The next two years will be the most important years for the paddler with the Asian Games in 2022 and the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
