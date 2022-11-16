Missouri Mens Golf draws four in the class of 2023

Missouri’s men’s golf program has signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during its early signing period, it was announced Tuesday. Nicholas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder are all set to join the Tigers starting with the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to add four high-quality student-athletes to our roster for Fall 2023,” said the Missouri head coach Mark Hankins . “Every player has shown the hard work, tournament success and upward talent we are looking for. I expect them all to come next fall and compete for a spot in our starting five. Competition and depth are critical to moving us forward help and drive us to be the best we can be, individually and as a team.”

Nicholas Dominguez

Mexico City, Mexico Peterson School

Represented the Mexican national team in 2020 and 2021

Ranked No. 55 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings Class of 2023

Ranked No. 61 in the World Junior Rankings by Golfweek

Finished first in the Copa Zona Centro and Mazatlán Junior Classic in 2022, while finishing second in the Copa Zona Centro in 2020

“I chose Mizzou because I believe I can be the best version of myself with the opportunities that both Coach Hankins and Coach Leroux give me and I’m thankful for that,” said Dominguez. “I also think I’m going to have a great time at Mizzou over the next four years with everyone who will be involved in my life.”

Nolan Haynes

Barberton, Ohio Archbishop Hoban High School

Ranked the #1 junior golfer in the state of Ohio by Junior GolfScoreboard and Golfweek

Ranked No. 45 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings Class of 2023

Led Archbishop Hoban to the Ohio State High School Championship in 2020 while finishing runner-up in 2019 and 2021

Advance to Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National three times during career, second most appearances of all time

Got an 11-under par 60 in the final round of the 2022 AJGA Justin Thomas Open Championship, breaking the course record by two shots (previously held by PGA Tour member Justin Thomas)

Four-time first-team all-district, all-county and all-city honoree

Has a 72.5 grade point average during his high school career

“Missouri ticks all the boxes to be a successful athlete and student,” Haynes said. “My goal has always been to become a professional golfer. I feel that with the help of Coach Hankins, Mizzou’s golf facilities, year-round warm weather and my teammates, that goal is achievable. I love of the work ethic Coach Hankins has instilled in his players and I can’t wait to get started. Playing in the SEC will prepare me to take on the best players in the world on the toughest courts.”

Peyton Purvis

Paducah, Ky. McCracken County High School

Achieved four top-10 finishes at American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournaments.

Ranked No. 137 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard Class of 2023 ranking

Two top-five finishes on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and placed first at the 2021 Hampton Cove Junior Classic

Also won five championships on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tour with six top-five finishes

Member of the golf team at St. Mary’s High School for two years, placed third in the state championship as a junior, while earning two-time all-regional honors

“I am so excited about the opportunity that Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the University of Missouri have presented to me,” said Purvis. “It has always been a goal of mine to play in the SEC against some of the best golfers in the country. From the moment I set foot on campus, I felt that Mizzou was the place for me. The academic and athletic opportunities will hopefully aid me in my quest to play golf professionally one day. I can’t wait to join the coaches and team as a Tiger next fall!”

Brock Snyder

Ames, Iowa Gilbert High School

Claimed the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship

Collected three top-10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour

Won the State Farm Youth Classic

Helped lead Gilbert High School (Iowa) to two national high school team championships

Comes from a golfing family as father and mother both played golf professionally after college careers at Kansas and Missouri State respectively while sister, Britta, is currently on the Baylor women’s golf team

“I can’t wait to get on campus and join the team, take advantage of the great facilities and be coached by Coach Hankins,” said Snyder. “As soon as I met Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the guys on the team, I knew Mizzou was where I wanted to be. I know Coach Hankins has big plans for the golf program and I’m honored to be part of this team. I’m super excited to become a Tiger!”

