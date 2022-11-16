Sports
Missouri Mens Golf draws four in the class of 2023
Missouri’s men’s golf program has signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during its early signing period, it was announced Tuesday. Nicholas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder are all set to join the Tigers starting with the 2023-24 season.
“We are excited to add four high-quality student-athletes to our roster for Fall 2023,” said the Missouri head coach Mark Hankins. “Every player has shown the hard work, tournament success and upward talent we are looking for. I expect them all to come next fall and compete for a spot in our starting five. Competition and depth are critical to moving us forward help and drive us to be the best we can be, individually and as a team.”
Nicholas Dominguez
Mexico City, Mexico Peterson School
Represented the Mexican national team in 2020 and 2021
Ranked No. 55 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings Class of 2023
Ranked No. 61 in the World Junior Rankings by Golfweek
Finished first in the Copa Zona Centro and Mazatlán Junior Classic in 2022, while finishing second in the Copa Zona Centro in 2020
“I chose Mizzou because I believe I can be the best version of myself with the opportunities that both Coach Hankins and Coach Leroux give me and I’m thankful for that,” said Dominguez. “I also think I’m going to have a great time at Mizzou over the next four years with everyone who will be involved in my life.”
Nolan Haynes
Barberton, Ohio Archbishop Hoban High School
Ranked the #1 junior golfer in the state of Ohio by Junior GolfScoreboard and Golfweek
Ranked No. 45 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings Class of 2023
Led Archbishop Hoban to the Ohio State High School Championship in 2020 while finishing runner-up in 2019 and 2021
Advance to Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National three times during career, second most appearances of all time
Got an 11-under par 60 in the final round of the 2022 AJGA Justin Thomas Open Championship, breaking the course record by two shots (previously held by PGA Tour member Justin Thomas)
Four-time first-team all-district, all-county and all-city honoree
Has a 72.5 grade point average during his high school career
“Missouri ticks all the boxes to be a successful athlete and student,” Haynes said. “My goal has always been to become a professional golfer. I feel that with the help of Coach Hankins, Mizzou’s golf facilities, year-round warm weather and my teammates, that goal is achievable. I love of the work ethic Coach Hankins has instilled in his players and I can’t wait to get started. Playing in the SEC will prepare me to take on the best players in the world on the toughest courts.”
Peyton Purvis
Paducah, Ky. McCracken County High School
Achieved four top-10 finishes at American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournaments.
Ranked No. 137 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard Class of 2023 ranking
Two top-five finishes on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and placed first at the 2021 Hampton Cove Junior Classic
Also won five championships on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tour with six top-five finishes
Member of the golf team at St. Mary’s High School for two years, placed third in the state championship as a junior, while earning two-time all-regional honors
“I am so excited about the opportunity that Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the University of Missouri have presented to me,” said Purvis. “It has always been a goal of mine to play in the SEC against some of the best golfers in the country. From the moment I set foot on campus, I felt that Mizzou was the place for me. The academic and athletic opportunities will hopefully aid me in my quest to play golf professionally one day. I can’t wait to join the coaches and team as a Tiger next fall!”
Brock Snyder
Ames, Iowa Gilbert High School
Claimed the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship
Collected three top-10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour
Won the State Farm Youth Classic
Helped lead Gilbert High School (Iowa) to two national high school team championships
Comes from a golfing family as father and mother both played golf professionally after college careers at Kansas and Missouri State respectively while sister, Britta, is currently on the Baylor women’s golf team
“I can’t wait to get on campus and join the team, take advantage of the great facilities and be coached by Coach Hankins,” said Snyder. “As soon as I met Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the guys on the team, I knew Mizzou was where I wanted to be. I know Coach Hankins has big plans for the golf program and I’m honored to be part of this team. I’m super excited to become a Tiger!”
FOLLOW THE TIGERS
For all the latest news on Mizzou Men’s Golf, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MizzouMensGolf.
|
Sources
2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2022/11/15/mens-golf-missouri-mens-golf-signs-four-in-class-of-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Missouri Mens Golf draws four in the class of 2023
- Spice of the day Bollywood News November 15, 2022
- Eugene Water and Electric Board Construction of earthquake-resistant water tanks | News
- Bollywood roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Madan, and more…
- Achanta Sarath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna
- Jacqueline Fernandez mobbed in court after being released on bail in extortion case | Bollywood
- Flock of 50 dead pigeons found in Doncaster Road as bird flu scare
- Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Bali
- Fashion from Ananya Panday to Jhanvi Kapoor Bollywood divas who inspired us to wear ensembles
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic gets visa for Australian Open | Novak Djokovic
- Study: COVID reinfection increases risk of long-term COVID, health complications
- Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan’s boyfriend? Cricketer reacts to reports of dating Bollywood actress