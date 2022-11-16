We finally have more details on Cricket’s plan to take over North Texas



We’ve known for a while that cricket, the second most popular sport in the world, was coming to North Texas. We also knew that the home ground would be in Grand Prairie, in the old ballpark of the Texas AirHogs, which HKS is renovating into a cricket-only stadium. But the details were murky until this morning, when representatives from Major League Cricket, USA Cricket and the North Texas Cricket Association, among others, gathered for a (very, very cold) outdoor ceremony at what will now be called Grand Prairie Stadium. disclose some details. Among them: North Texas will host Major League Cricket’s first game on July 13 to kick off the league’s inaugural season. Eighteen games will be held over 19 days, culminating in a championship game on July 30. Beyond that, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington will be one of six metropolitan areas where franchises will take place (along with San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City). The stadium is expected to become a flagship venue for the sport domestically, including World Cup matches in 2024 as part of the US’ joint hosting plan with the West Indies. This is what the field is expected to look like from the stands. Hip, right? Courtesy of Major League Cricket

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D magazine's sports editor.

