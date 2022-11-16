College Football Playoff Ranking, Release Dates





The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for December 31, 2022 and January 9, 2023. But before the four teams play for the title in the semifinals, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of the top 25 rankings throughout the season. These rankings are released weekly in November and early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff, will be announced on Sunday, December 4. We’ve made predictions here about who will be ranked where. 2022-23 College Football Playoff Ranking: Release Schedule, Dates Here’s the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements are made on ESPN. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 1

7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8

9:00 PM ETTTuesday, Nov 15 (estimated time between Champions Classic basketball games will be announced)

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 22

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 29

12:00 ETSSunday 4 December (Choice Day) College Football Playoff: Rankings, History In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here is the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings. 2014 Week 10: State of Mississippi

Week 11: State of Mississippi

Week 12: State of Mississippi

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State are also part of the CFP) 2015 Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma are also part of the CFP) 2016 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington are also part of the CFP) 2017 Week 9: Georgia

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are also part of the CFP) 2018 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are also part of the CFP) 2019 Week 10: State of Ohio

Week 11: LSU

Week 12: LSU

Week 13: State of Ohio

Week 14: State of Ohio

Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are also part of the CFP) 2020 Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16: Alabama

Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are also part of the CFP) 2021 Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Georgia

Week 12: Georgia

Week 13: Georgia

Week 14: Georgia

Week 15: Alabama (Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati are also part of the CFP) College Football Playoff: Results season 2014 rose bowl: No. 2Oregon 59 No. 3 State of Florida 20

No. 3 State of Florida 20 sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 No. 1 Alabama 35

No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 season 2015 Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , no. 4 Oklahoma 17

, no. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton bowl: No. 2Alabama 38 No. 3 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 season 2016 Fiesta bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 No. 3 Ohio State 0

No. 3 Ohio State 0 peach bowl: No. 1Alabama 24 No. 4 Washington 7

No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 RANKINGS: All major college football polls 2017 season rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) sugar bowl: No. 4Alabama 24 No. 1 Clemson 6

No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4Alabama 26, no. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) season 2018 Orange bowl: No. 1Alabama 45 , no. 4 Oklahoma 34

, no. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 No. 3 Notre Dame 3

No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 season 2019 Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , no. 4Oklahoma 28

, no. 4Oklahoma 28 Fiesta bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 No. 2 Ohio State 23

No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 Season 2020 rose bowl: No. 1Alabama 31 No. 4 Notre Dame 14

No. 4 Notre Dame 14 sugar bowl: No. 3Ohio State 49 No. 2 Clemson 28

No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 season 2021 Cotton bowl: No. 1Alabama 27 No. 4 Cincinnati 6

No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 No. 2 Michigan 11

No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Anthony Chiusano is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and has been with Turner Sports since 2016. He has covered numerous NCAA championships, including the FCS Championship and College World Series. The views expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member agencies. The importance of a top seed in the FCS playoffs, explained While getting a seed is an advantage in itself, recent FCS history shows that the value of a top seed is even more important than it first appears. READ MORE FCS Playoffs 2022: Automatic Bidding Tracker, AQ Scenarios We follow the 11 automatic bids for the 2022 FCS playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the reveal of 24 teams on Sunday, November 20. READ MORE The penultimate HBCU football power rankings enter week 12 The Week 12 HBCU Football Power Rankings are the penultimate rankings, with subsequent rankings not released until after the Celebration Bowl. Here’s a look at where things stand. READ MORE

