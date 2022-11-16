Men’s tennis releases spring schedule 2023





NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s tennis team announced their spring 2023 schedule on Tuesday and will host three Power Five schools in the space of two weeks, along with 14 games at home on the slate. “I think we’ve put together a different national and competitive schedule for our group. I think it’s a great balance between Power 5, rivalry, nationally ranked and a challenging conference schedule,” said ODU head coach Dominik Muller . “It will be new ground for us to play a regular season for the first time and we are excited to see us compete against everyone in the Sun Belt. The Sun Belt has been a very competitive conference over the years and I expect many exciting and hard-fought matches in March and April.In January and February we will be home a lot, which is exciting for our fans to enjoy watching our team at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center,” added Mueller. Old Dominion opens Spring with a doubleheader on January 15 when they host Presbyterian at 10 AM and Georgetown at 2 PM at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. The following weekend, they play a doubleheader in Philadelphia facing Penn at 10 AM and Drexel at 2 PM on January 21. January ends with a round-robin weekend as ACC member Virginia Tech and Big 10 member Wisconsin come to Norfolk on January 27 and 29, respectively. The Virginia Tech game is at 6 p.m., while the Wisconsin game is at 11 a.m. Those teams will play at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on January 28 at 1 p.m. After a week off to begin February, the Monarchs return to action on February 10, taking on SEC member Auburn at 11 a.m. They will also take on Norfolk State on February 10 at 3pm. February 17 for a 1:00 p.m. game, before the men head onto Interstate 64 to face William & Mary at 1:00 p.m. the following afternoon Former conference rival Charlotte comes to town on February 23 for a 1pm game, then St. John’s visits Norfolk at 11am on February 26 to close out the month March begins with a three-game swing in Texas as the Monarchs play San Diego on March 6 at noon in Dallas and play at SMU the following afternoon at 1 p.m. UTSA at 2 p.m. on March 9. Conference play kicks off the weekend of March 18-19 when the men head to Alabama to take on South Alabama and Troy. Old Dominion hosts its first Sun Belt Conference games the following weekend, as Georgia State comes on March 25 at 1 p.m. and Georgia Southern comes at 10 a.m. the following morning.

Liberty closes the non-conference slate on March 29 at 1 p.m., then the Monarchs visit Southern Miss and Louisiana on April 1 and 2. The regular season wraps up with the Monarchs home for a pair of games against Coastal Carolina on April 9 and James Madison on April 15. The Sun Belt Conference Championships will be held April 20-23 in Peach Tree City, Georgia. Spring program men’s tennis 2023

January 15 Presbyterian 10 a.m

January 15 Georgetown 2 p.m January 21 at 10:00 AM Penn

January 21 at 2 p.m. in Drexel

January 27 Virginia Tech 6 p.m

January 29 Wisconsin 11:00 am

February 10 Maroon 11:00 am

February 10 Norfolk St. 3:00 p.m

February 17 VCU 1:00 PM February 18 at William & Mary 1 p.m

February 23 Charlotte 1 p.m

February 26 St. John’s 11:00 am March 6 San Diego^ 12:00 p.m

March 7 at SMU 1:00 PM

March 9 at UTSA 2:00 p.m

March 18 in South Alabama* 11:00 AM

March 19 in Troy* 11:00 am

March 25, Georgia State* 1:00 p.m

March 26 Georgia Southern* 10 a.m

March 29 Freedom 13:00 April 1 at Southern Miss.* 11 a.m

April 2 in Louisiana* 11:00 AM

April 9 Coastal Carolina* 10:00 am

Apr 15 James Madison* 10:00 am April 20-23 Sun Belt Tournament Peach Tree City, Ga.

May 5-7 NCAA first and second rounds

May 12-14 NCAA Super Regionals

May 17-27 NCAA Championship Orlando, Fla. * – Sun Belt Conference games

^ – in Dallas, Texas

