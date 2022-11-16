Sports
Investigating the AHLers in the Colorado Avalanche lineup
Same song, second verse. The Colorado Avalanche is injured to hell and back.
With seven names out of the lineup, the team that calls Ball Arena home has been renamed the Colorado Avaleagels – simply due to the fact that there are so many AHL-caliber players on the roster right now. Let’s see how they’ve performed so far.
Martin Kaut (11GP, 1G, 1A)
Kaut played the most out of the AHLers this season with the Avs. In 11 games, he scored only one goal and one assist. Starting in the bottom six, he has moved up to become an integral part of the second line on the right for the injured Valeri Nichushkin.
Although Kaut hasn’t been a huge point catcher, he did stand out in his game. At the NHL Global Series game in Finland, he stood out most with his average ice time of 9:22. His 11 games are the most he has previously played in an NHL season. Hopefully, despite his injured Monday night, he can play a little longer against the St Louis Blues.
Sampo Ranta (3GP, 0G, 0A)
Ranta is one of the Eagles’ more recent call-ups, but has yet to pick up a point. Averaging only 5:42 ice time in those three games, he has fallen into the trap of Jared Bednar limiting ice time for the fourth line in close games.
Ranta wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t super standout either. Depending on how long it takes for players to recover from injuries, Ranta will continue to play and gain more experience at the NHL level.
Mikhail Maltsev (5GP, 0G, 0A)
Maltsev was perhaps the Eagles’ most prominent call-up as the injuries piled up. With an average of 6:36 ice time, they were good games with Maltsev chasing the puck, creating the pressure to force possession and some chances for the fourth line.
While Maltsev is currently down with the Eagles, he could recoup his chance on the team if Jared Bednar continues to give boys experience and keep this meager squad rotating.
Jayson Megna (5GP, 0G, 0A)
Megna has the exact same stat line as his counterpart in Maltsev, the most recent call-up to take his spot in the lineup. One of the big advantages Megna has in his 5:58 ice time average this season is his faceoff ability.
In every game except against the Carolina hurricanes and cracking seattle, he won more than half of his face-offs. In a team that has struggled in the face-off spot for the past year, it’s a promising sign that he could keep his spot in the team for the distant future.
Shane Bowers (1GP, OG, 0A)
The anticipation for Bowers to make his NHL debut and see how he performs was sky-high. However, it quickly crashed back to Earth when he was injured with just 1:46 of ice time.
However, his two services for his upper body injury showed promise. The pressure he put on the front fork and getting a golden chance to score on his first shift. He’s out for the next few weeks, but will definitely be back on the avalanche radar for a call-up.
Andreas Englund (1GP, 0G, 0A)
Englund is the lite version of Kurtis MacDermid: big and strong. Funnily enough, he fills in for the injured MacDermid. In his first game on Monday evening, he was not bad at all. He skated well, threw a few hits and didn’t make a big mistake in the end.
While he’s far from NHL caliber, he’s fit for now. The more he plays, the more likely he is to get better and get more ice time than the 10:27 he got against the Blues.
