Sports
The province organizes sports tournaments during the weekend
The Provincial Administration of Negros Occidental and the Provincial Sports Bureau successfully completed several sporting events over the weekend.
The Governors Cup Provincial Football Championship was held at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium on November 12 and 13, where the cities of Bago and Sagay were hailed as champions in the 17-under (born 2005) and 12-under (born 2005) categories. 2005). , respectively.
Bago City defeated the University of Saint La Salle Football Club (USLS FC) in the 17-under (born 2005) category, by a score of 4–3. The USLS team landed second, followed by the Municipality of Pontevedra.
The Sagay City 12-under (born 2010) team won the championship game by winning five goals against the Dolphins Football Clubs two, helping the latter finish second. The city of San Carlos finished in third place.
Outstanding players also received special prizes. In the 17-under (born 2005) category, Bago City’s Christian Renson was awarded the Best Striker award after scoring eight goals. Bago City’s Earl Sinconiegue won Best Midfielder, La Salles Peter Olid was named Best Defender and Bago City’s Ashley Sacapao earned Best Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player.
For the 12-under (born 2010) category, Kier Lorenz Martos was the best striker with 18 goals recorded. John Paul Nidar – Best Midfielder, Macky Marquez – Best Defender, JC Baloco – Best Goalkeeper and Zhaan Roqino were named Most Valuable Player. All of the special prize winners came from the Sagay City team.
BEACH VOLLEYBAL
The Abanse Negrense Beach Volleyball Tournament (Southern Eliminations) kicked off in Hinoba-an Municipality on November 10-11. 21-under-women categories.
Pontevedra and Bacolod City placed second and third in the 16-under girls and 21-under women categories, Candoni placed fourth in the 16-under girls, while Sipalay City took fourth place in the 21 category -among-women.
Bago City took the lead in the 16-under-boys category. Sipalay City, Himamaylan and Pontevedra placed second, third and fourth respectively in the same category.
Hinoba-an Mayor Daph Anthony Reliquias, Sports Coordinator Inno Paul Layda, Supervisory Board member Jason Tupas, municipal and barangay officials, Beach Volleyball Tournament Manager Reylin Verayo and Provincial Sports Bureau (PSO) employee Fred Dizon attended the tournament.
After the eliminations in the south, the tournament will continue with the eliminations in the Northern District in San Carlos City on November 19-20.
SOFTBALL
The Abanse Negrene Softball Tournament in Brgy. Blumentritt, Murcia saw the young hitters from Education and Training Center School (ETCS) II and Silay City defeat their respective opponents in the 12-under (Majors) and 14-under (Juniors) categories on November 12-13.
The ETCS II softbelles defeated the Silay City team by a score of 31-0 in the 12-under category to earn the largest margin of victory in the two-day tournament.
Silay City got sweet revenge as they dominated the Negros Occidental High School (NOHS) team by a score of 14-1 in the 14-under category. For the seniors, Talisay City and Silay City both defeated the Negros Occidental High School (NOHS) and the Bacolod City National High School (BCNHS) teams after winning 4-0 and 4-3 respectively in the 7th inning.
For the Senior (Boys) category, Talisay City emerged victorious against Bacolod City after a score of 9-5 in the 7th inning. The BCNHS batters relied on their experience and crushed the La Carlota boys by a score of 8-2 in the 7th inning.
The male batters of Talisay City and Silay City both won by regulation after five (5) innings by scores of 11-1 and 0-7 respectively.
A total of fourteen softball teams across the province of Negros Occidental compete in the 3 age divisions. The softball tournament officially opened on November 6 and the semi-final and final are scheduled for November 27 in Brgy. Blumentritt, Murcia.
BOXING
The provincial boxing tournament of the Abanse Negrense Governors Cup continued the elimination fights and the first semifinals were held in the municipality of Don Salvador Benedicto on November 12 and 13.
Silay City emerged as the LGU with the most wins over the two-day tournament, with a total of four wins without losses. The Silay boxers defeated opponents from La Castellana, Bago City and Victorias City.
Justin Jamero, Matthew Ayumania, John Mikhael Arellano and Michael John Luzanez won in the 26 kilogram, 30 kilogram, 32 kilogram and 34 kilogram weight classes respectively.
La Carlota City did not record a loss, but only recorded one win. Tournament host Don Salvador Benedicto posted four wins and three losses.
Murcia recorded 4 wins and 4 defeats, Victorias City documented 3 wins and 2 defeats.
Don Salvador Benedicto Vice Mayor Nehemiah Joe Dela Cruz and Municipal Sports Coordinator Wilson Real were reportedly in attendance during the two-day tournament.
The Governors Cup provincial boxing tournament will advance to its second semifinal and final on December 3-4 in Don Salvador Benedicto.
TABLE TENNIS
The Abanse Negrense Table Tennis Tournament (South Eliminations) was held in La Carlota City on November 2. 12-13, with 12 LGU teams. These include the municipalities of Isabela, Ilog, Moses Padilla, San Enrique, Murcia, La Castellana and Binalbagan.
According to table tennis tournament manager Marell Lagunday-Alvarez, the South Districts’ elimination was well received and applauded by ping pong enthusiasts.
The results are tabulated as follows:
|10 and under guys
|Girls 10
|15 and under boys
|CHAMPION
|Jan Ramier Tancinco
|Mikayla Cuenca
|Christopher Marcella
|ON THE SECOND PLACE
|McDaniel Dida
|Nixin Delos Reyes
|Dirk Nickholle Atilano
|SECOND RUNNER UPS
|Jack Garcia
|Catherine Daguia
|James Tancinco
|John Brian Naville
|Maria Frances Vasquez
|From Lester Uy
|Girls 15 and under
|18 and under boys
|Girls 18 and under
|CHAMPION
|Aliyah Yanson
|Antimony Ginete
|Alfredo Arisco
|ON THE SECOND PLACE
|Joyce Mallen
|Christian Magellan
|Dee Ann Divinagracia
|SECOND RUNNER UPS
|Angel carriage
|Joshua Panes
|Zhea Mae Celestre
|Sophia Corteza
|John Marcella
|Ken Jocson
|Women (open)
|Men (open)
|Men’s Executive 45 and above
|60 veterans
|CHAMPION
|Fea Arguelles
|Stephen Andrew Timson
|Judas Aruta
|Duphin whiting
|ON THE SECOND PLACE
|Kim Manansala
|Mark Landabora
|Joe Jalandoon
|Dr. AS Carlitos Orolla
|SECOND RUNNER UPS
|Suzanne Taguiwalo
|Frederick Gonzaga
|Judah Pimentel
|Roberto Pulling-on Jr.
|Chelsea Maymiero
|James Saligumba
|Elmer Cortes
|Edwin Timman
The tournament continues with the North Eliminations on November 26-27 in Silay City, while the Provincial Championship will be held on November 30 in La Carlota City.*
|
