



Spoiler alert: Northwestern hockey is heading to its second straight Final Four, a first in the program’s history. However, the way the team got there can only be described in one word: cardiac. On Friday, the Cats met No. 25 Miami (OH) for their first-round pick. While the first game between the two teams didn’t feature too much action this season, with Northwestern scoring two unanswered goals before riding away with a 3-1 win, this game was different. Although senior Peyton Halsey missed her first penalty stroke of the season in the second quarter, she got another in the third to put the Cats up 1–0. With only ten minutes remaining, Reese Wearren scored a clutch goal from a penalty corner to save Miami from elimination under the rules. However, the score would remain at 1–1 during both 10-minute overtimes, leading to a sudden-death shootout. The Redhawks goaltender, Isabelle Perese, was outstanding with 11 saves. Annabel Skubisz added five for the Wildcats. For those unfamiliar (I wasn’t because the Wildcats hadn’t played in an OT shootout in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan since November 4, 2021), a shootout works similarly to a penalty kick round in football, where it starts with the best of five photos. Each team selects five players to go head-to-head with the goalkeeper, where they can shoot as close as they want in the allotted eight seconds. After what would have tied the shootout at 3-3, in which case the shootout leads to sudden death (watch this for later), the Miami goal was disallowed after the player got the wrong side of her stick used. Northwestern advanced electrically. In case that wasn’t enough excitement, the No. 3-ranked and No. 2-ranked Cats took on No. 11 Iowa on Sunday. The two Big Ten powerhouse programs met earlier in the season on September 23, where the Hawkeyes upset the then top-ranked Wildcats 2-0. Iowa got on the board first with a perfectly placed penalty corner in the fourth quarter. Less than four minutes later, Northwestern added one of its own by Bente Baekers in clutch fashion. When neither team could answer in the remaining 12 minutes of the game, they went to extra time… And another 10 minutes later: more extra time. Still at 1-1, the Hawkeyes and Wildcats geared up for a shootout. This time, after being tied at 3-3, the teams faced a sudden death round. Senior Ana Medina Garcia made her attempt and a phenomenal save from Skubisz took out the Hawkeyes. For the first time ever, Tracey Fuchs and Northwestern hockey have advanced to back-to-back NCAA Final Fours. The semifinals and championship games will be held this weekend in Storrs, Connecticut, home of UConn (the alma mater of none other than Fuchs). The Cats will face another Big Ten opponent in the postseason in Maryland on Friday at 2PM CT, where they will have another chance to defend their national title. If NOW surpasses UMD, the Wildcats would face the North Carolina-Penn State winner on Sunday at 12:30 PM CT.

