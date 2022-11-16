Sports
Rafael Nadal Ready to ‘die’ to return to his tennis peak
Rafael Nadal says he is “going to die” trying to return to the level of tennis that saw him capture a record 22 Grand Slam titles after his hopes of a first-ever ATP Finals title and year-end to become number one in the world was virtually extinguished on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Spaniard was speaking after a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin. Nadal has lost both of his games in Turin – he fell to Taylor Fritz on Sunday – and will need to win his last Green Group game against Casper Ruud to keep his chances alive. Even then, it may be out of his hands.
Ruud – who defeated Auger-Aliassime in their opening game – will face Taylor Fritz later on Tuesday and, according to the ATP, he only needs to win a set in that match to eliminate Nadal.
That would confirm Nadal’s teenage compatriot, US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, as the year-ending world number one.
“I mean, I don’t think I forget how to play tennis, how to be mentally strong enough,” said Nadal, who played only his third singles match since the US Open in September.
“I just need to restore all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mindset that I need to be at the level I want to be.
“And I don’t know if I’ll ever reach that level. But I have no doubt I’ll die for it.”
Nadal – who won the Australian Open and French Open this year – praised 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is unable to play in Turin due to an abdominal injury.
“Just well done to Carlos in this case,” said Nadal.
“Happy for him. Great achievement for him. Well done. Good news for our sport in Spain. He deserved it after a great season.”
‘Very special’
Nadal’s rustiness showed against Auger-Aliassime, who is in the shape of his life with three titles in October.
“It’s great to beat him and stay alive in the tournament!” said Auger-Aliassime. “I’ve been playing great tennis for the past month and to beat a player of his stature is very special.”
Nadal rejected all four of his break points in the first set, though his 22-year-old Canadian opponent averted a 3-3 break with two excellent forehands. Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, made no mistake breaking the Spaniard with the only one offered to him.
The Canadian was equally clinical when he was offered two set points to convert the first. Nadal fared slightly better in the second set, as evidenced by the lack of competitive matches – he’d taken a break to spend time with his son, who was born in October.
Auger-Aliassime took the game by the scruff of the neck as he broke Nadal 1-1, the Spaniard sending a loose volley long.
Auger-Aliassime hit the ball with sublime accuracy and could afford a rueful smile when one of them didn’t fly so smoothly up into the roof of the indoor arena.
Nadal had few chances to pressure Auger-Aliassime with the Canadian playing so well, but he had a break point – the first of the second set ahead of him – on his rival’s serve at 2-3.
Again, however, he was unable to grab it and Auger-Aliassime held onto his serve and was never bothered from then on, eventually finishing the match on the first of two match points.
