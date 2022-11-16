Michigan Football is organizing the 2023 key goals for the Illinois game

There has been a lot of positive rumors about Michigan football recruiting in the class of 2024, but what about 2023? Here are some visits to watch this weekend.

Michigan’s football recruiting class of 2023 is not what we hoped for at this point. I also think it’s better than the rankings suggest.

For example, I like what Michigan football has in terms of EDGE commitments in the 2023 class. That position group has been a home run.

So was the dedication of Cole Cabana, another kid who had three stars when Michigan landed him and is now well within the top 200 of the 247 sports composite ranking for the class of 2023.

The Offensive Line already has several four-star commitments, and there are definitely some things you’ll enjoy. But there are some important needs to be met and the area that needs the most attention is the secondary.

Michigan football doesn’t have a single defensive back in the class of 2023 and since it’s mid-November, that’s a little concerning.

Kendrick Bell could play defensive back at one point or wide receiver like his brother Ronnie Bell, but it looks like he’ll also get the chance to play quarterback, which is where he played in high school.

So where is Michigan in secondary? It still has some top goals on the board and the good news is that according to EJ Holland some of them will be on campus this weekend for the game against Illinois.

The Netherlands has reported this Jyaire hill is going to pay another visit to Michigan football this weekend along with linebacker Arion Carter. He’s a Memphis commit and a linebacker, but SEC schools like Alabama and Tennessee are also heavily in the mix.

This will be Hill’s fourth visit to Michigan football. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound angle from Kankakee, Illinois ranks 215th according to the On3 consensus ranking. He has also been a top target since this summer, but Illinois became the favorite at one point.

The On3 prediction machine gives Illinois an 88 percent chance of winning its bet right now. The Fighting Illini have received it five times, including two weeks ago. However, Illinois has also lost back-to-back games and a Michigan win could help.

Anyway, getting him on campus is a good sign and we’ll see where it leads. Hill is also far from the only 2023 defensive back to head to Ann Arbor this weekend.

More goals for 2023 visiting Illinois

Another name that has recently risen on Michigan’s board is three-star cornerback Cameron Calvin from Ohio. He was committed to Cincinnati, but was fired over the weekend.

Kentucky is a team to watch and we know from experience that the Wildcats are hard to beat for Ohio kids. The Wildcats also no longer have Clink and he is the man who is putting the pressure on Michigan football.

While Kentucky is the leader by the prediction machine (and the favorite), Calhoun tweeted Monday that he would be visiting Michigan football this weekend, which is a big deal for the Wolverines, who will have their own chance to influence him.

It’s Clink against his old Kentucky staff and we’ll see who gets the last leg up. The fact that Michigan managed to get him on campus is a good sign. Kentucky just received him for a visit before pulling out, which is why they are the favorite, but it is clear that this recruitment is not over.

Calhoun isn’t the only Ohio player to attend Michigan Football this weekend. I’ve been saying for years that the Wolverines need to put more pressure on Buckeye State and it’s starting to happen.

Things look even better in 2024, but in the class of 2023, the Wolverines threw their hats in the ring with three-star safety D’Juan Walker from Youngstown.

Clink is from Youngstown, so there’s a connection there. Walker now has a low 3-star rating (1,583 overall) and was just fired from Toledo. West Virginia offered last month, so Michigan isn’t the first power-5 offering, but it’s still a big offer compared to the others on the list.

And Walker is coming to visit before the game this weekend, which bodes well for the Wolverines if they feel good about taking on his commitment, and why make an offer at this stage if you don’t?

Finally, four-star cornerback Daniel Harrisa top 100 prospect committed to Georgia has just reopened its recruitment. Holland reported that Michigan is pushing ahead.

He was previously high on the board and did make an official visit during this cycle. Penn State seems to be the top contender, but if Harris gets back on campus, who knows?

However, it is another name to watch in terms of defensive backs for 2023.