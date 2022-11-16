Rafael Nadal Eliminated In ATP Finals As Ruud Wins; Alcaraz ends year at number 1

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the ATP Finals when Casper Ruud defeated American Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match in Turin on Tuesday, also guaranteeing teenager Carlos Alcaraz to end the year as world number one.

Spaniard Nadal needed to win the tournament to take over the top spot from compatriot Alcaraz, but direct losses to Fritz on Sunday and to Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier on Tuesday left him needing Ruud to lose in straight sets to secure his hope to keep alive.

However, the Norwegian won the first set 6-3 against Fritz and benefited from his much improved service.

Fritz responded to take the second and it was everyone’s game in the third set tiebreak as Ruud gave away a 5-1 lead and an energetic Fritz equalized at 6-6 in their first career meeting.

But Ruud kept his composure and sealed the 6-3 4-6 7-6(6) win on his third match point to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the second consecutive year.

It was close, said Ruud.

I think we were both nervous about that at the end, but luckily I was able to pull through.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is out of the tournament due to an abdominal injury, will be confirmed as the youngest year-end number one since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

With his 6-3 6-4 loss to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, the record 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has now lost four consecutive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009.

Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time boxing mentor Toni, will face Fritz in his final group game with a chance to make the final four.

I had one game to get used to the conditions and I felt my game was better today, I hit it with precision and consistency, Auger-Aliassime said.

It was a disappointing performance from Nadal, who looked rusty after playing just one tournament since the US Open.

There are a few positives. I was able to play two tournaments in the last three weeks. That’s a positive, something I haven’t been able to do for a while, Nadal said.

I don’t think I forgot how to play tennis, how to be mentally strong enough. I just need to get back all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mindset that I need to be at the level I want to be.

I don’t know if I’ll get to that level. But what I have no doubts about is that I (will) die for it.

Nadal had the upper hand at times in the first set and twice threatened to break the serve of his opponent, who was defeated by Ruud on Sunday in his tournament debut.

On a 3-4 serve, Nadal led 40-0, but a pair of double faults and baseline fouls allowed Auger-Aliassime to break.

Auger-Aliassime, who has won four titles this season, sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second as Nadal stumbled trying to serve and volley.

Nadal showed the occasional flash of brilliance but failed to impress as he sank to defeat.

Auger-Aliassime and Fritz, who have both won one of their first two matches and are playing in the tournament for the first time, will face the winner on Thursday who will advance to the semi-finals.

Although eliminated, Nadal will play against Ruud in the night game on Thursday.