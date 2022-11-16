Ducks Announce 2023 Athletics Schedule





EUGENE, Ore. The Oregon track and field team has announced its 2023 schedule, which begins January 13 and 14 with two meetings in Washington. The Ducks also host two meetups during their offseason. Click HERE for the complete indoor and outdoor program 2023. For the second consecutive season, the Ducks open their season at the Cougar Classic at The Podium in Spokane, Wash. The UW Indoor Preview will also take place in Seattle that same weekend. Two weeks later, Oregon will take another two-measure slate to the Texas Tech Open & Multis in Lubbock and the UW Invitational in Seattle. The Ducks’ indoor campaign includes three trips to Boston, opening in February with games at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invite (February 3-4) and David Hemery Valentine Invitational (February 10-11). Boston University also hosts the Last Chance meeting at the end of the month, the last qualifying opportunity for the national meet. A month ahead of NCAAs, Oregon gets a look at the host venue with the Don Kirby Invitational (Feb. 10-11) in Albuquerque, NM. Other encounters as the team prepares for the National meet include the Arkansas Qualifier (Feb. 17), Alex Wilson Invitational (Feb. 18) and Ken Shannon Last Chance (Feb. 24-25). The indoor season will conclude on March 10 and 11 with the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Ducks’ offside includes two home games at the Hayward Premiere (March 31 – April 1) and Oregon Twilight (May 5). Since details for both meet are final, that information will be posted on the Home Meet information link on the GoDucks.com track and field page. Following the outdoor opener at the SDSU Aztec Invitational (March 23-25) in San Diego, California, Oregon will open in April with a trio of encounters, including the premiere in Eugene. The Ducks will also fly that weekend at the Texas Relays (March 29-April 1) and Stanford Invitational (March 31-April 1). Aside from meeting at Hayward Field, the Ducks have a few more in-state competitions during the regular season with the Titan Invitational (April 7-8) in Lane and the OSU High Performance (April 28-29) in Corvallis. Another highlight on the program is the mid-April trip to the Mt. SAC Relays and Bryan Clay Invitational in California. The following weekend, members of the UO distance squad will head to the Payton Jordan Invitational (April 21-22), hosted by Stanford. The Ducks’ final trip before the start of the postseason is the Desert Heat Classic (April 29) in Tucson, Ariz. The 2022 postseason begins May 12-14 with the Pac-12 Championships. National qualifiers are then determined at the NCAA West Preliminary (May 24-27) in Sacramento, followed by the NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 7-10) in a return to Austin, Texas, to conclude the collegiate season. For more Oregon cross country and track and field news and information, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

