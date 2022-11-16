Why Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders wants Shedeur to slide

Jackson State’s football season and hopes of winning back-to-back SWAC championships could have ended last week.

Sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited the 27-13 win over Alabama A&M after being sandwiched between two defensemen late in the third quarter.

Sanders will return when the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) close out the regular season against Alcorn State (5-5, 4-3) at Mississippi Veterans Stadium on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+). However, it didn’t stop his father, coach Deion Sanders, from having a serious discussion about when he should slide in the future to avoid nasty hits.

“It was one-sided,” Deion Sanders said of the conversation on Tuesday. ‘That was it. There was only one voice in the conversation.’

CONERLY TROPHY NOMINATES:Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders has been nominated for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s C Spire Conerly Trophy

FRED MCNAIR:Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has the ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry

HALL OF FAME:Another Slater in the Football Hall of Fame? Son of Jackson State legend Jackie could get there

Shedeur Sanders leads the SWAC with a 70.7 completion percentage, 2,862 yards, and 31 touchdowns. He also has five rushing TDs. Last year’s Jerry Rice Award winner is one TD pass away from setting the program’s single-season record. Robert Kent set the record in 2001 and 2002 with 31 TD passes and he also holds career records for total offense, passes completed, passing yards and touchdown passes.

Shedeur Sanders was named a Conerly Trophy finalist Monday, an award given to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi, selected by every college and university with a football program. Shedeur Sanders was nominated last season and Deion Sanders wants to see a different outcome.

“We want to win,” said Deion Sanders on Tuesday. “We don’t want to be nominated (just like that). I think we were there last year. Dress up for nothing. We want to win. We’re winners. We don’t want to dress up, put on a suit to go there and watch someone else win a trophy gets.”

Linebacker Aubrey Hill invited to Senior Bowl

Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a season-high 17 tackles against Alabama A&M. The Missouri transfer also received an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl from Jackson State standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

“He’s always been like an uncle to me,” Miller said. “He’s always been my support. He always told me what to do in the game, he was actually a great mentor to me. It meant a lot to him to do that.”

Miller has 71 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three forced fumbles and a sack in 10 games. The senior hopes to continue the pipeline of players under Deion Sanders to be selected in the NFL Draft. James Houston was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and the first selected since 2013.

It’s about building that legacy for the younger players, according to Miller.

“It’s a huge step because of the guys below me,” said Miller. “I want everyone to know that.

“You have to walk by faith and not by sight. Even when things don’t go right, you think you’ve taken a step down, even when you think you’ve taken a step back, there’s always another outcome behind that one door you thought was locked. That’s one of the greatest things. Just trying to realize that the situation won’t always be bad.”