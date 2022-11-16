Sixteen hockey players injured in Indiana semi-truck bus crash

Sixteen teenage hockey players were injured in a bus crash this weekend when a semi truck ran a red light and crashed into them, causing the bus to flip.

The incident happened Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana, a city about 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

The group of hockey players from Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago was traveling for a hockey tournament in Indiana at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck, Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and is currently facing drunk driving charges after failing a field sobriety test administered at the scene.

Most of the students involved in the accident were only 15 years old.

Warsaw police posted photos of the bus and semi-truck following the Saturday night accident

The semi truck continued after hitting the school bus, but came to a stop shortly after

Police first received reports of a vehicle traveling erratically, both speeding and evading lanes, around 8 p.m. on US 30.

As officers arrived at the scene, more calls came in saying the truck had hit another vehicle, a school bus, and that the stricken vehicle was on its side, Warsaw police said in a Facebook post. after.

“Multiple first responders converged at the intersection as multiple injuries were quickly identified to the youth,” the message read.

A total of 23 students were on the bus on Saturday evening when the collision took place. Sixteen of those players were injured in the incident.

One student was kicked off the bus and three were in critical condition requiring surgery. As of Monday afternoon, two students are still in hospital and, according to the police, will be there for at least three more days WGN.

When Santos was asked to take a chemical sobriety test after the collision, Santos refused, police said. The officers had noticed a strong smell of alcohol and double-tongued prior to the first field sobriety test, which the New York man failed.

Following the collision, the school released a statement thanking the public for their thoughts and prayers.

The Saint Ignatius Wolfpack Hockey Club says, “We’ll get through this together.” Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt concern are with them,” the school said in a statement.

“We are thankful that they are no longer in critical condition,” John Chandler, president of St. Ignatius College Prep, told ABC7 Monday. “They are stable, but they will have challenges healing.”

Varsity hockey coach Spencer Montgomery, who was not present at the time of the incident, also thanked the public and members of the St. Ignatius community Monday.

“We are grateful and grateful to the hockey community and look forward to better days ahead. Please keep our boys in your thoughts,” he said.

The varsity coach also shouted out for the quick actions of the coaches who were on hand and made sure the students were accounted for and cared for.

“I am very proud and impressed with Mike Rigitano, the JV Head Coach and Ryan Haraldsen, the JV Assistant Coach. They were calm, concerned and quick to act,” said Montgomery.

A mass was held on Monday to honor the JV players involved in the crash.

“There are definitely tears. They worry about their teammates who are still in the hospital. That’s their first concern’ said Montgomery.

‘The first emotion is really frightening. It’s an incredibly scary moment, especially for 14-17 year olds to go through that,” Montgomery continued.

The team also received a endorsement from Chicago’s National Hockey League team, the BlackhawksMonday.

Team coach Luke Richardson began his pre-game press conference against the Carolina Hurricanes by wishing the team a speedy recovery.

“I just want to acknowledge the accident with the St. Ignatius School team first. We share the rink with them and they are in our community and we just want to let them know we are thinking of them and hopefully make a full recovery soon,” said Richardson.

The coach said hockey is a “close-knit community” and they will show their support in any way they can.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Saint Ignatius College Prep hockey team, their coaches and their families after the team was involved in a serious bus accident last night. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts. Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 13, 2022

“We support the good times, but especially the tough times like this, and show that we are part of the community and that we are there for them. It’s a fast-paced world at the moment, things happen quickly, especially on the road, so we all need to be aware of that,” continued Richardson.

On Sunday night, Warsaw police said the case was still under investigation and additional charges could be brought against Santos.

“This is still an active investigation and additional charges may be added or increased based on the outcome,” the law enforcement agency said.