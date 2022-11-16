Mavericks pass Whitby Resolution in Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One thriller





Net Prophets are Nigel Escreet Simon Boddy and Lester Smith Five of the ten ties were decided in the fifth and final game, writes Karl Cousins. The Mavericks trio of Jon Mancrief, Stuart Robinson and Nigel Clapham won two games each. Clapham and Mancrief defeated Barry Davies and Stuart Brown 3–0 in doubles to make the final score 7–3 in favor of Mavericks. Whitbys John Hanson played three matches going into the final match beating Clapham but losing to both Robinson and Mancrief. Davies and Brown both won games which decided in the final game to give each of them their first wins of the season. Elsewhere, results were largely on form, with Premier Club C easing to a 10-0 win against Picadore B, Premier Club B beating Scalby Old Boys 8-2 and Corinthians B drawing 5-5 with Premier Club A. In Division Two, promoted team Turboblades impressed with a 6-4 victory over second-placed team Net Prophets. Callum Richardson and Jamie Trigg took two wins each against much higher ranked opponents. A thrilling night ended with a doubles match that ended in favor of Trigg and Richardson as they defeated Nigel Escreet and Lester Smith 13-11 for a 3-2 win. Nigel Chandley didn’t drop a single game as Picadore A defeated Whitby Endeavor 10-0, Hobnobs continued their dominance with a 9-1 win over Oddballs. In Division Three, Resurrection continued their impressive run with a 9-1 defeat of scoreless Eraserblades B. Resurrection now has five wins from five and, in John Loftus and Jordan Ireland, the top two ranked players in the division. Third player Stephen Davies picked up another player of the match award when his Phoenix A side drew with second-seeded Eraserblades A. The mid-table encounter between Ping Pongthers and Phoenix B resulted in a 6-4 victory for Phoenix. Isaac Grunwell defeated Jill Robinson 3-2 en route to a treble for the winning side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/other-sport/mavericks-edge-past-whitby-resolution-in-scarborough-table-tennis-league-division-one-thriller-3918688

