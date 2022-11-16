Ten Tabbed Huskies Pac-12 Postseason Honorees

SEATTLE After finishing as Pac-12 champions and earning No. 2 overall in the NCAA Tournament, the Washington Huskies earned 11 All-Conference honors as the Pac-12 announced its year-end award on Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Paul was named Offensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Jamie Clark earned Coach of the Year.

Paul, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi , Luke meek , Nick Scardina and Christian Soto all earned Pac-12 First Team honors. Nathan Jones and Gio Miglietti were All-Pac-12 Second Team honorees while Chris Meiers and Imanol Rosales received honorable mentions.

Clark earned Washington Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his tenure after leading the Huskies to their fourth Pac-12 championship and an overall record of 15-1-3. Clark also earned the honor in 2013, 2019 and 2020.

Paul earns second Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award after debuting in 2021. The sophomore forward leads the Pac-12 with 11 goals. In addition, Paul is in 12th placee in the nation in total goals. Paul scored the 90e California’s game-winner minute in one of his three game-winning goals of the season. The resident of Gilbert, Ariz. was named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice and earned a United Soccer Coaches National Player of Week honor.

The five first team conferences are the most ever by the Huskies since joining the Pac-12 conference in 2000.

Kossa-Rienzi earns his second career all-conference nomination after receiving an honorable mention in 2021 and earning first-team honors this year. The sophomore scored a pair of goals and three assists.

Meek leads the conference in total points (28), while ranking second in total goals (10) and third in total assists (8). Meek also earned Pac-12 honors in 2020 and 2021 and was named to the second team both years. During the season, the senior midfielder earned National Player of the Week twice and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on October 10 following a two-goal, two-assist performance in the Bay Area.

In addition to his Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, Paul was named to the first team for the first time in his career.

Scardina picks up his first All-Conference honor after scoring seven goals and four assists in a year. The junior scored his first brace of the season in Washington’s 3-0 victory over Gonzaga. Scardina also posted a career-high two assists in the Huskies’ Pac-12 clinching game over UCLA.

Soto earns his third career postseason honor after being named a Pac-12 First Team in 2020 and honorable mention in 2021. Soto started the season well by recording his first career brace in the season opener against Sacramento State.

Jones and Miglietti were assigned the Pac-12 Second Team after leading Washington’s backline that allowed fewer than seven shots on target per game.

Jones earns his first career postseason honor. The highlight of the season for the sophomore came at Oregon State, hitting the tying run from a corner kick in the 86e minute to help the Huskies secure the draw in Corvallis.

Miglietti made the transition from attacker to defender this season, but that did not stop his scoring ability. The senior scored five goals and a pair of assists. Miglietti scored a pair of goals in Washington’s 3-3 tie at No. 5 Stanford for his second career brace. This is Miglietti’s second career Pac-12 postseason honor after receiving an honorable mention following the 2020 season.

Two Huskies won All-Pac-12 honors after getting an honorable mention in Meyers and Rosales.

Meyers leads the conference in 10 assists per year and eighth nationally in total assists. The sophomore made two assists at the Grand Canyon in the Huskies’ 4-1 victory over the Antelopes.

Rosales was good for 10 assists and a few goals. On October 14, Rosales became the 13the player in program history to record three or more assists in a game while having three against Gonzaga. He was also named Pac-12 Player of the Week after two goals and three assists against UCLA and San Diego State.

The Huskies kick off at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Husky Soccer Stadium. Washington receives the winner of the first round matchup between Creighton and Missouri State.

