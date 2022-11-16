“The grounds were turned into wedding halls”: Shahid Afridi on the difficult phase of Pakistan Cricket





Pakistani cricket is doing well this year. After qualifying for the Asia Cup final, the Babar Azam-led side also entered the 2022 T20 World Cup title challenge. Although they lost to England in the final on Sunday, Pakistan showed enough guts to fight even after a low goal of 138 for Jos Buttler’s team. Pakistan’s purple blotch is a far cry from the days when international teams stopped touring the country, following an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009. It took a long time for teams to tour Pakistan again. With Pakistan once again one of the best teams in limited odds, former captain Shahid Afridi talked about the days of struggle. “Our ground was turned into wedding halls. We wanted to play on our ground. It was a difficult period for Pakistani cricket, we missed our audience. The people who have worked to make this happen have put in a lot of effort.” The board, government. They played an important role. We convinced cricketers outside when we started playing in other leagues, county cricket, that with their help we can bring cricket back to our country. When cricket returns, a good message has been sent from Pakistan, that we are a sport-loving nation and we want to watch and play cricket here on our ground,” Said Shahid Afridi on Samaa TV. “That difficult period is over. The teams have started touring Pakistan. Some withdrew Australia, England came. These were things that our audience missed.” Speaking of the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England beat Pakistan by five wickets to become the sport’s first double white-ball champion, taking both the 50 and 20 over -title. Jos Buttler’s side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of 80,462 partisan fans on a surging Melbourne Cricket Ground, with player-of-the-match and tournament Curran 3-12 and Adil Rashid 2-22. In reply, England fell to 49-3 in the sixth over, as they struggled to gain any momentum against a fiery attack, with limits hard to reach. But Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and calm heads to take England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, culminating in a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games for nearly a month. With AFP inputs Topics mentioned in this article

