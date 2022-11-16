UVA mourns the death of three football players

The University of Virginia campus is mourning the loss of three students who were shot dead Sunday night, reportedly by a classmate, who also wounded two other students.

The alleged assailant, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested after an hour-long search and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Officials said Monday those charges are subject to change depending on the results of the investigation.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” UVA President Jim Ryan said at a news conference. “The entire university community is mourning this morning. My heart is broken for the victims.”

Ryan told sophomore Devin Chandler, junior Lavel Davis Jr. and senior D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting Sunday night. All three were members of the University of Virginia football team. One of the surviving victims is also part of the team, The Washington Post reported. Jones, who was on the team roster in 2018, was on the radar of college officials, who received a report and investigated that Jones had a gun.

The teammates of the three murdered students, along with professors and coaches, shared tributes on social media and in interviews.

Jack Hamilton, a professor of American studies and media studies, said he taught Chandler and Davis. He wrote in a widely shared thread on Twitter that Chandler, a transfer student, made a point of coming into office hours to ask how things worked at UVA. Davis made an effort to get to know students who weren’t into sports, which Hamilton said wasn’t always the case with elite athletes.

“Anyway, I’m just stunned and devastated and completely at my wits end, but I wanted to say all this because they were amazing people with a truly limitless future and they should still be here,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart.”

UVA Cavaliers head football coach Tony Elliott said in a statement that the three men were “called away too soon”.

“We’re all lucky enough to have them a part of our lives,” Elliott said. “They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

The team has not yet decided if it will play in a scheduled game on Saturday against Coastal Carolina University, The Richmond Times Dispatch reported.

All classes were canceled Monday and today, and college administrators said counseling services were being offered to students and staff. Thousands of students attended a vigil on campus Monday evening.

Ryan, who choked during the press conference, said Monday was “an extremely difficult day” for the UVA community.

Ryan wasn’t the only college president to deal with a violent campus tragedy on Monday. The University of Idaho also canceled classes after four students were found dead in an off-campus apartment in the northern city of Moscow. Moscow police said the deaths are being investigated as homicide, though officers did not provide many other details. A spokesperson for the department said Sunday that investigators do not believe there was an active threat to the nearby community.

The New York Times reported On Monday, a local official described the incident as “a crime of passion”. The students who died were identified as Ethan Chapin, a college freshman; Xana Kernodle, a junior; Madison Mogen, a senior; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior.

“My wife Gabriella and I are just heartbroken,” Idaho President Scott Green wrote in an email sent throughout the campus. “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students have brought to this world or illuminate the depth of the suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances. No one feels that loss more than their family and friends.”

University of Idaho officials did not respond to requests for additional information.

At UVA, officials provided details of the shooting during an 11 a.m. media briefing, following an overnight investigation and search for the shooter.

University police said about 25 students were on a bus late Sunday night on their way back to Charlottesville after a school trip to Washington, D.C., to see a play. When the bus pulled up near a campus parking garage shortly after 10 p.m., “someone among them chose to commit violence,” said Tim Longo, vice president of safety and security at UVA.

Police officers found Chandler and Perry dead on the bus. Davis was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center but died in the hospital.

Neither the class nor the game were announced on Monday, but officials said they were working to gather more information about the trip.

Shortly after reports of a shooter, the university ordered students to take shelter in their places. That warrant was lifted nearly 12 hours later when police were certain the suspect was not on campus.

During the press conference, Longo learned that the suspected shooter had been arrested.

“I need to take a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Jones was on the UVA football roster in 2018, but has not been on the team for over a year. He was on the university’s radar before Sunday’s shooting, Longo said.

Longo said the university’s threat assessment team received a third-party report that Jones had a gun. The team contacted Jones and spoke to his roommate, who said he had not seen a weapon. It was not clear at Monday’s press conference whether the threat assessment team has spoken to Jones.

The information about Jones possessing a gun was not provided along with any threats, and the university police had no contact with Jones.

“Mr. Jones had also come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in some sort of hazing investigation,” Longo said. “I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. wanted to participate in the process.”

‘terrifying’

Nikita Amin woke up to the sound of gunfire on Sunday night. The fourth-year student could see the crime scene and the police from her window.

She quickly checked her phone and found a message from UVA warning her of an active attacker and ordering her to “RUN HIDE FIGHT”.

UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in Culbreth Road area. RUN HIDE BATTLE — UVA Police (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

“It was terrifying to read the words ‘run hide and seek’ in the official UVA alert,” she said. “It looks like something that would ship in an indie dystopian horror movie. It was insane.”

The university also sent out other warnings telling students to shelter in place, which Amin did. She turned off her lights and crouched into her apartment.

“I was luckier than many students locked up in public buildings.”

Videos shared on social media, students showed themselves crammed into hallways and lying on the floors of university buildings.

“More than 500 of them were sheltered in buildings on Grounds and studied in libraries, classrooms and other places,” Longo said, using the UVA nickname for the campus. “They cooperated with the directive they received, and we are very grateful for that.”

Once the lockdown was lifted, students slowly began to come out, but Amin said she had no intention of going out. She was even considering driving back home for a bit.

“I think it helps not to be on Grounds. I’ve kind of been hiding in my closet for the past 12 hours,” she said. “Also to be with my family, who I know are super upset. They are concerned.”

‘A tragic reality’

S. Daniel Carter, president of Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses, said that based on what officials said at the press conference and the information available to them, the situation was being handled by the book.

“Now, every time something catastrophic happens, it’s important to take lessons from that, so some new pages can be added to the book,” Carter said.

Carter said he would like to know what information the threat assessment team could access to evaluate what lessons can be learned from the shooting and the university’s response.

“While serious crimes like campus shootings are rare, we should always be prepared for something like this,” Carter said. “That is a tragic reality that we are dealing with. And there are systems… but there is always room to learn and improve.”

Abigail Boyer, associate executive director of the Clery Center, which helps colleges and universities implement campus safety measures, said it is important for institutions to provide support and advice to the victims, other students and the wider community.

“When someone is navigating grief, it’s hard to even know what you need or how to access it,” she said. Reaching out and offering support would be valuable, she said.

More generally, institutions can reassure students, parents, teachers and staff about the measures in place to protect the community and keep everyone as safe as possible.

“We choose a college or university, whether to go to school or to work, because we think it will be a safe environment,” she said. “Every time something like this happens, the idea of ​​what security is and what security looks like really changes.”