MS Dhoni wins tennis tournament and fans wonder when he will stop collecting trophies





MS Dhoni, the most decorated captain in Indian cricket history, is dominating the headlines after a disappointing end to India’s 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. After India suffered another heartbreaking defeat in the knockout of an ICC event, some reports suggest that the BCCI is planning to give the former Indian captain a major responsibility in the shortest form of the game on a full-time basis. 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

2013 ICC Champions Trophy Happy Birthday to one of India’s greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/XWRlV63D36 ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2020 The Indian cricket board hopes to use Dhonis brilliant mind to train the next crop of Indian players who will take part in the next showpiece in the Caribbean and the US. The wicketkeeper batter may have retired from international cricket but the competitive spirit in him is still intact. Even today, whatever competition he enters, his desire is not just to compete, but to win. . @msdhoni won the men’s double trophy. pic.twitter.com/thEVoJBxeM DIPTI MSDIAN (@DiptiRanjan_7) November 14, 2022 It was reflected in the just concluded JSCA tennis championship where he not only competed in the doubles category but also lifted the trophy while partnering with Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, a local tennis player. This was not the first time Dhoni won this match. He has also won it twice in the past. Tennis time for MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/OjIaIkZQt3 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2022 While this trophy may not match his other great achievements, it shows that the competitive spirit has not yet died down and still burns within him. What is impressive is that Dhoni, who celebrated his 41st birthday this year, is looking good and still winning trophies. The fans hailed the winning attitude of the legendary cricketers on social media and started to wonder when he would stop winning trophies. Esa koi tournament nhi

Jha msd ne bhag liya ho Use jita after ho Collect trophy Guddu Bhaiya (@KatiriyaGovind) November 15, 2022 Mahi yahan bhi trophy Jeet rhe See you soon (@Virtual_Vichar) November 14, 2022 Trophy magnet @MSDhoni wins the JSCA TENNIS doubles championship #MSDhoni @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/YWxh2ReBgD DHONI Trends (@TrendsDhoni) November 15, 2022 Mans still wins cups VJ (@icrytosleep_) November 15, 2022 When he stops his trophy collection Dhonisarwaan_saravana (@dhonisarwaan) November 15, 2022 Some people took the opportunity and even scoffed at the current Indian team who failed to perform on the big stage till now and were eliminated after a humiliating 10 wicket defeat in the semi-final against England. As for Dhoni, he is expected to once again lead his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the money-rich league, which many believe could be his last swan song. Source: Sportskeeda

