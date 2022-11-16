Newton’s Triple-Double leads Huskies over Buffalo





Next game: Delaware State University 11-20-2022 | 5 p.m FS1 UConn Learfield Sports Network Nov 20 (Sun) / 5pm Delaware State University History UConn Athletic Communications / Nov. 15, 2022 UConn-Buffalo Game Quotes HARTFORD, Conn. Senior Tristen Newton wrote his name in UConn’s basketball record book on Tuesday night, taking the 12e triple-double in school history as he led the No. 25 Huskies to an 84-64 victory over the University at Buffalo in front of 10,112 at the XL Center. Newton, who transferred to UConn from East Carolina this year, had his best game in a UConn uniform with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Huskies went up to 3-0 in the young season. Buffalo dropped to 1-2. “I was thrilled to see Tristen play so well,” UConn coaches And Hurley said, “Because you’re a transfer and knowing you come in with a high level of expectations and standards in college basketball, and we need him to play at a high level right away. I wanted him to hear it from that audience. Maybe now he’s not a transfer guard, he’s a UConn guard.” With star junior Adama Sanogo struggling offensively as Buffalo focused his defense around him, Newton took over from the start. He scored 15 points and dished out 7 assists in the first half as UConn took a commanding 44-28 lead into the locker room at the break. “I feel pretty good getting my teammates involved because I’m on the glass,” said Newton. “It’s still not the kind of shooting game I want, but Joey (Calcaterra) had a big game, AK (Alex Karaban), Donovan (Clingan) – they all put a spark into the game. So it wasn’t just me, it was a collective group.” Newton, who hit 14 of 17 free throws, also added 4 steals and a blocked shot to his virtuoso performance. Newton was one of six Huskies in double digits, as graduate student Joey Calcaterra also had his season-high with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Nahiem Alleyne had 12, Sanogo and freshman Donovan Clingan added 11 each, and Alex Karaban contributed 10. With UConn struggling to find his shooting eye during the first half, play was tight, with UConn leading 23-20 with 5:18 left in the half. But the Huskies dominated the final 5:00 and beat the Bulls, 21-8, to take a comfortable margin going into the break. The second half also started slow, but by 10:00 AM the Huskies had widened the gap to 65-39 and shot 54.2 percent in the second half to get to the finish line with no threat. It was the third game in a row that UConn broke the 80-point mark and the third win in a row by at least 20 points. Newton’s triple-double was the first for UConn since Daniel Hamilton turned the bat against Central Connecticut on December 23, 2015. The other players to hit a triple-double are Donyell Marshall, Doron Sheffer, Caron Butler, Emeka Okafor, Ben Gordon, Marcus Williams, Hasheem Thabeet, Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier (twice) and Hamilton. UConn will put its undefeated record on the line Friday night, when it hosts North Carolina Wilmington at Gampel Pavilion (8:30 p.m., FS2).

