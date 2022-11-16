Tennis Anyone?: Chautauqua Lake Unveils New Courts | News, sports, jobs

Chautauqua Lake Central School District last week officially unveiled its new tennis courts as the most recent phase of the school’s capital improvement plan.

Superintendent Josh Liddell said the school’s previous tennis court surfaces showed significant signs of cracking and deterioration due to poor drainage. As a result of the cracks and deterioration of the tennis courts, Liddell said the uneven surfaces of the tennis courts had become a safety risk to the students and the community.

Jeff Angeletti, the school’s athletic director, explained that while the district had tried to repair the cracks in the tennis courts, the problem required a full repair. “court review.”

“I’m glad the board and our community have supported our efforts to build a completely new track,” he said.

The school district contracted Blake Carlson and his team from Lakeshore Paving for the entire project, including drainage and resurfacing of the course.

“We are delighted to open our new tennis facility,” Liddell said. “Lakeshore Paving did a remarkable job with perimeter drainage, subsoil remediation and complete track renewal. We now have a new tennis surface and proper drainage, which will allow our tennis facility to be a resource for the school and community for many years to come.”

Angeletti said the new tennis courts will be enjoyed by students from the school’s tennis team, physical education classes and the surrounding community.

Tennis coach Sue Teets said the completion of the new tennis courts was a “exciting event” for the tennis team.

“As a coach for the Thunderbird tennis team, I experienced firsthand the overwhelming and thrilled response of the team when they first stepped onto the court,” she said. “Many thanks to the CLCS administration team, athletic director and project manager for making the courses something to be proud of.”

Teets commented on the quality of the new tennis courts, saying that one of the tennis team members even told her that the school’s new tennis courts are better than most college tennis courts.

Secondary Principal Rachel Curtin said the construction of the new tennis courts has inspired students and teachers to express an interest in learning how to play tennis for the first time.

“The newly renovated courts will provide an exceptional opportunity for our physical education program to expand their instruction in tennis,” she said. “Our track and field program is growing our girls’ tennis team and we look forward to hosting competitions in the next season.”





Elementary Principal Megan Lundgren said even the elementary students have already had a chance to enjoy the new tennis courts.

The school’s primary students were invited to participate in a grand opening celebration for the new tennis courts on November 4.

“We took advantage of the beautiful afternoon to get the entire elementary school to cheer on teachers as they competed in a ‘Tennis-Baseball Home Run Derby’.” Lundgren said. “Students are eager to hit the fields for physical education classes and other outdoor activities.”

The school administration said the new tennis courts will serve the school, the tennis team and the community for many years to come by providing a much better alternative than the previous depreciated tennis courts.

