Mary Kom Elected Chairman, Achanta Sharath Kamal Vice Chairman of IOA Athlete Commission





Athlete Commission IOA: Olympic medalist Mary Kom was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Committee, while table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal was elected as the body’s vice-chairman. Earlier on 14 November 2022, it was announced that Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal were among the 10 eminent athletes who will form the new Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association. According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) press release, the list of 10 members of the Commission was announced by Returning Officer (RO) Umesh Sinha on 14 November 2022. Boxing star Mary Kom was unanimously elected president of the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) Athletes’ Commission. Olympic gold medalist table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal chose the vice chairman. pic.twitter.com/ket3uXBRpx ANNI (@ANI)

November 15, 2022 10 Members of the IOA Athletes Committee 1. Mary Come 2. PV Sindhu 3. Gagan Narang 4. Achanta Sharath Kamal 5. Bairang Lal 6. Mirabai Chanu 7. Rani Rampal 8. Shiva Keshavan 9. Bhavani Devi 10. Om Prakash Karhana Indian Olympic Association Athletes Committee: Key Details 1. The elected members had to choose a chairman and a vice-chairman from among themselves and also select 8 Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs). 2. The SOMs, along with the President and Vice President of the Athletes Commission, form an electoral college for the election of the IOA Presidents scheduled for December 10, 2022. 3. The electoral college of the Athletes Commission consisted of the names of 42 athletes nominated by 36 National Sports Federation. Athletes Association in IOA The responsibilities of the IOC Athletes Commission are to strengthen athlete representation in the Olympic Movement’s decision-making process. Support the development of athletes in their athletic and non-athletic careers and promote athlete involvement in decision-making throughout the Olympic Movement. Indian Olympic Association The Indian Olympic Association is the body responsible for selecting the athletes to represent India in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international athletics events and for managing the Indian teams in these events. It plays with the name Team India. National Sports Awards 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna Award; View the full list of winners

