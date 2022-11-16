Sports
Winterhoff named SBC Freshman of the Year, receives All-SBC Honors along with Denny
NEW ORLEANS, LA – App stands freshman Maya Winterhoff was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and won Second-Team All-SBC honors along with senior McCall Denny, the league announced on Tuesday. Winterhoff is the first rock climber to win the Freshman of the Year award since App State entered the conference in 2014.
Winterhoff has the team-high in aces (35) and blocks (98). She also ranks third in the team standings for kills, with a total of 244. Winterhoff earned her first career double-double on October 14 at ULM with 10 kills and 11 digs. The native of Charlottesville, Va. ranks 38th nationally in batting percentage (.374) and ranks 6th in batting percentage against SBC opponents (.331). ), third in aces (0.34) and third in points per set (2.98) among the league’s freshmen for conference play. Winterhoff started all 27 games this fall and played in all 109 sets.
Denny has posted 11 double-doubles this year and leads the team in kills (329). She also has the team’s second most prizes (248) and second most aces (31). The High Point, NC native recorded a one-game season with 20 high kills and 19 digs against Georgia Southern on November 11. The six-rotation player has started all 27 games this season and played in all 109 sets.
App State will face Louisiana in the second round of the SBC Tournament in Foley, Ala, on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET (7:30 PM CT).
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Postseason Awards
Sun Belt Player of the Year
Emily DeWalt, State of Texas
Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year
Janell Fitzgerald, State of Texas
Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
Sophie Davis, James Madison
Sunbelt Setter of the Year
Emily DeWalt, State of Texas
Sunbelt Libero of the year
Rachel Hickey, South Alabama
Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
Emily Jarome, South Georgia
Sun Belt Freshman of the Year
Maya WinterhoffApp status
Sun Belt Coach of the Year
Lauren Steinbrecher, James Madison
All-Sun Belt of the first team
Ella Saada, Carolina Coast
Emily Jarome, South Georgia
Sophie Davis, James Madison
Miette Veldman, James Madison
Myah Conway, old reign
Rachel Hickey, South Alabama
Hannah Maddux, South Alabama
Mia Wesley, southern miss
Emily DeWalt, State of Texas
Janell Fitzgerald, State of Texas
Amara Anderson, Troy
Tori Hester, Troy
Second Team All-Sun Belt
McCall DennyApp status
Maya WinterhoffApp status
Lina Perugini, Carolina Coast
Caroline Dozier, James Madison
Cami Hicks, Louisiana
Lydia Montague, Marshall
Niki Capizzi, South Alabama
Kailey Keeble, South Alabama
Cara Atkinson, Southern Miss
Jada Gardner, State of Texas
Lauren Teske, State of Texas
Julia Brooks, Troy
|
