



NEW ORLEANS, LA – App stands freshman Maya Winterhoff was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and won Second-Team All-SBC honors along with senior McCall Denny , the league announced on Tuesday. Winterhoff is the first rock climber to win the Freshman of the Year award since App State entered the conference in 2014. Winterhoff has the team-high in aces (35) and blocks (98). She also ranks third in the team standings for kills, with a total of 244. Winterhoff earned her first career double-double on October 14 at ULM with 10 kills and 11 digs. The native of Charlottesville, Va. ranks 38th nationally in batting percentage (.374) and ranks 6th in batting percentage against SBC opponents (.331). ), third in aces (0.34) and third in points per set (2.98) among the league’s freshmen for conference play. Winterhoff started all 27 games this fall and played in all 109 sets. Denny has posted 11 double-doubles this year and leads the team in kills (329). She also has the team’s second most prizes (248) and second most aces (31). The High Point, NC native recorded a one-game season with 20 high kills and 19 digs against Georgia Southern on November 11. The six-rotation player has started all 27 games this season and played in all 109 sets. App State will face Louisiana in the second round of the SBC Tournament in Foley, Ala, on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET (7:30 PM CT). 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Postseason Awards

Sun Belt Player of the Year Emily DeWalt, State of Texas Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Janell Fitzgerald, State of Texas Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Sophie Davis, James Madison Sunbelt Setter of the Year Emily DeWalt, State of Texas Sunbelt Libero of the year Rachel Hickey, South Alabama Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Emily Jarome, South Georgia Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Maya Winterhoff App status Sun Belt Coach of the Year Lauren Steinbrecher, James Madison All-Sun Belt of the first team Ella Saada, Carolina Coast

Emily Jarome, South Georgia

Sophie Davis, James Madison

Miette Veldman, James Madison

Myah Conway, old reign

Rachel Hickey, South Alabama

Hannah Maddux, South Alabama

Mia Wesley, southern miss

Emily DeWalt, State of Texas

Janell Fitzgerald, State of Texas

Amara Anderson, Troy

Tori Hester, Troy Second Team All-Sun Belt

McCall Denny App status

Maya Winterhoff App status Lina Perugini, Carolina Coast

Caroline Dozier, James Madison

Cami Hicks, Louisiana

Lydia Montague, Marshall

Niki Capizzi, South Alabama

Kailey Keeble, South Alabama

Cara Atkinson, Southern Miss

Jada Gardner, State of Texas

Lauren Teske, State of Texas

Julia Brooks, Troy

