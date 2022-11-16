Cricket faces wake-up call over full schedule, claims Sam Billings

Sam Billings issued a warning to the game planners (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Englands Sam Billings thinks of Will Smeed and Ben Stokes being unable to commit to all formats in the midst of an unrelenting schedule is a cricket wake-up call.

Hours after Mun Ali labeled England kick off an ODI series four days after their T20 World Cup triumph as horrible, Somerset announced Smith, 21, had signed a white-ball-only deal with the county.

Smeed has sealed his reputation as a great prospect this year with the first-ever century from The Hundreds, but he has turned his back on the red ball game as he has yet to make his first-class debut.

Stokes retired from ODIs earlier this summer and Billings feels these are warnings that should be taken to heart as the proliferation of T20 franchise leagues means more could follow Smeed’s lead.

Unless something drastic changes, I think it will become more and more common, Billings said. So more international. The schedule does not allow players of all sizes to advance.

Ben Stokes is the prime example. If that’s not a wake-up call for whoever manages the schedule, it should be because your biggest players need to prioritize playing for England and get some order.

Will Smeed made a very smart decision. His game revolves around white ball cricket.

It’s so individual and shouldn’t be talked about. If he wants to, that’s his decision. It’s not someone else’s career. So don’t try to force that on him. Good on him.

Billings has played in several domestic T20 leagues himself, but he will be sacrificing a stint at the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders instead captaining Kent at the start of next season.

Not only is Billings taking on the lessons that led to him being exhausted by various demands over the years, but Billings is also doing so to boost his hopes of making an appearance in next year’s Ashes.

Ben Foakes is England’s first-choice wicket-keeper batter, but Billings is an understudy, having made three Test appearances since January, and wants to make sure he’s prepared should he be called up.

I had 18 months on the road until this year, Billings said. I’ll be honest, by the time I got home I was completely burned out. If I hadn’t been skipper for Kent I probably would have had a break.

I think something had to be done, so I’m not going to the IPL. That gives me the best chance of playing cricket for four days until the beginning of the summer.

That will be my focus for trying to play in a house of Ashes. Those opportunities may never come again. I just want to be good at that.

While there is consternation over England playing an ODI series against Australia that begins in Adelaide on Thursday so soon after the World Cup, Billings is taking advantage of the three games ahead.

He was last selected in July 2021, but with several players unavailable for various reasons, the 31-year-old has a chance to make a claim for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

It’s up to me to just put my hat in the ring, he added. When you get older, you don’t really think about it too much. I think I was so busy on the day of the day that I’ll just be there?.

That uncertainty eats you alive. I’m just gonna give it a good try. The balls in my court, I think, leading up to that World Cup, that’s all you can do.

Of the 11 England World Cup players in this squad, only Luke Wood, a traveling reserve for the tournament, trained in an optional session on Tuesday.

He was joined by Olly Stone, Jason Roy and Billings, who added: There are plenty of us who have enough to play for. This is a great opportunity at the end of a trip to make an impression.