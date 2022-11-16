Brian Savage resigns as Hartland football coach

On October 20, the Michigan High School Athletic Association sent an editorial to the newspapers, written by Executive Director Mark Uyl, that was critical of Public Act 184.

The law, which took effect in July, requires anyone retiring from a Michigan public school to wait nine months before receiving a paycheck if they work at a school. Previously, an employee could return within 30 days at a maximum of 30% of the old salary.

One of the victims of that policy change is Brian Savage, who has stepped down as Hartlands football coach. Savage will retire December 31 as a physical education teacher at Walled Lake Central.

Under the law, the only way he could continue coaching for the next nine months would be as a volunteer.

I signed up for my retirement from teaching in mid-October, Savage said. When I started doing a little more research and talking to union representatives, with that new law you were supposed to be segregated from schools for nine months. There are many unknowns to and how the law can affect your retirement. I decided it was a good time to not mess with that, do other things while thinking about what the hell am I going to do instead of getting up every day to go to school.

Savage has been the Eagles head coach for 11 seasons, qualifying for the playoffs six times and posting a 54-48 record.

He has been teaching at the Walled Lake Schools since 1997. He was offensive coordinator at Walled Lake Western for 12 seasons, took a year off, then was an assistant coach at Walled Lake Northern for one season and Milford for one season before being hired by Hartland.

I’ve been coaching for 28 years, he said. Who knows? Maybe next fall I’ll see what those colors are that people up north are talking about and things like that.

Only 51 years old, Savage can return to coaching once he has passed the nine-month period.

You never know, he said. It’s easy to say no now. Every day I go hunting and fishing, mowing the garden and chasing the kids off the grass, things like that. Who knows what will happen along the way? It was always nice and fun to work with kids.

Hartland athletic director JD Wheeler praised the work Savage did in running the football program.

He is a very stable force for us, a balanced man who always had the best interests of the program in mind, Wheeler said. He was able to put together a really good coaching staff that worked really well together. He was just a great person to represent not only our football program but the community simply because football is such a big part of it.

Hartland was involved in many dramatic matches during Savage’s career, but he remembered a win at the Grand Blanc in 2015 as a highlight that immediately came to mind.

In that game, injured third-year starter Noah Marshall threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jack Slavin with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. After allowing a field goal, the Eagles won 30-27 on a 10-yard pass from Marshall to RJ Bortle.

There are a lot of games that were good, he said. Much not so great too. It fell out.

Savage lives in Howell and teaches in Walled Lake, but Hartland has become a special place for him.

Hartlands is a great place, he said. Only the community, the school, the children. The administrators are so supportive. It’s a great little place. It will be hard to walk away from that community. I’ve already heard from a few people, which is always nice to see.

Wheeler said Hartland has no timeline to hire Savage’s replacement.

“Obviously, as with any quest for coaching, we will be casting a wide net,” said Wheeler. “We have some internal candidates that I think will be good, but we also owe it to everyone to go through the whole process and see who would be interested.”

